We must believe in Jesus
I read with interest the pastoral column by Edgar Zelle last night entitled “ A look back to move forward” [Waverly Democrat, Aug. 1]. It has spurred me to reply with some of my thoughts. I think when we try to take some parts of the Holy Bible and reject others, we head down a slippery slope of having little or no faith at all.
If we do not believe that Jesus was God’s son, was born of the Virgin Mary, and never rose from the dead again with power over sin and death, we just lump Him into the group of great prophets. We may as well be of the Muslim or Buddhist faith, because they believe that Jesus was a great teacher. In the same thought, do we then believe that none of the miracles that are recorded in the Old Testament, starting with God forming the universe, the creation of the Ten Commandments, the parting of the Red Sea, David killing Goliath, and Daniel in the lion’s den ever occurred? What part of the Bible can then be trusted? It was this “modern” view of the Bible that led me and my family away from a mainline denomination many years ago to seek out a church that held fast to the scriptures and the basic tenets of my faith.
I am not a Theologian, pastor or even a great student of the Bible. In my limited knowledge of the Bible, I have come to the conclusion that I will go through this life without understanding the deepest meanings of what scripture says. But I do know the basics and that is what is most important. The Apostles’ creed states it well:
I believe in God, the Father almighty,
Creator of heaven and earth,
And in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord ,
Who was conceived by the Holy Spirit,
Born of the Virgin Mary,
Suffered under Pontius Pilate,
Was crucified , dead and buried;
He descended into hell;
On the third day he rose from the dead;
He ascended into Heaven,
And is seated at the right hand of God the Father almighty;
From there he will come to judge the living and the dead.
I believe in the Holy Spirit,
The holy catholic Church,
The communion of the saints,
The forgiveness of sins,
The resurrection of the body,
And life everlasting. Amen.
Mr. Zelle talks about Jesus’ ministry as one that will transform lives because of the love and good works that we do to improve the lot of our fellow man. But Ephesians 2:9 states that our salvation is not by our good works, but by our faith in Jesus Christ and His grace to us. Our good works will then follow because we have been transformed by the forgiveness of ours sins and spiritual cleansing of our thoughts and actions. Jesus himself states that “ I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father, but by me.” John 14:6
Bruce Epley
Waverly
When I was weak, God was strong
Praise be to God that we live “by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God,” (Matthew 4:4). I believe the gospels are totally reliable word of God. Good works follow faith in the Incarnate Christ. I too am a retired Lutheran pastor living in Waverly, after serving 27 years in Iowa and 16 in California.
My first year in Sacramento, we baptized 70 people — 20 adults, 50 children.
Even when I was weak, God was strong. Transformed lives are not our work, but the work of the Holy Spirit.
In an earlier letter, someone from the Wartburg crowd falsely called me a “Pharisee.” I say falsely because it was the Pharisees who denied the divinity of Jesus. I joined a congregation where every worship day, we confess, “I, a poor miserable sinner...”
Only where there is forgiveness of sins, is there life and salvation.
The Rev. Robert Salge
Waverly