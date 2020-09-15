LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vote Egli for state Senate
To the Editor:
We strongly support Democrat Pam Egli for Iowa State Senate in District 32. She is a longtime, respected teacher and was head negotiator for teachers, successfully working with school administration. She will work hard to bring Iowa back to number one in public education! She believes all Iowans deserve affordable health care, including prescriptions, and improved mental health care services.
Pam wants people to work and live successfully in small towns and farming communities. This includes improving rural infrastructure to ensure every Iowa household has access to reliable internet, making it possible to work from home and attend class virtually.
Pam has the passion and commitment to be effective in her own party and the personality to reach across the aisle to accomplish goals. Please join us in voting for Pam Egli on Nov. 3.
Patsy and Gerry Carney
Waverly
The ‘whack job’ is in the Oval Office
To the Editor:
From Aug. 24-27, during the four day love fest otherwise known as the Republican National Convention, 3,862 people lost their lives, while another 155,839 were infected with the coronavirus.
As I write this letter (1:57 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11), 6.43 million citizens have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 193,265 have died, including 1,208 Iowans.
We now know, through the president’s own words, that he knew the true scope of this virus. He knew that people would die and that our country would be turned upside down. He knew, and, he lied.
So now, he does what he does best. And that’s to attack the messenger, in this case Bob Woodward, calling him a “whack job.” So, it’s Woodward’s fault the president chose to lie to the American people?
It’s just more of the same from this president and, truth be known, the real wack job is sitting in the Oval Office.
Mike Leedom
Waverly