LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support local racetracks affected by COVID-19
To the Editor:
I write to request that Congress create a grant program to support recreation, sports and amusement venues that provide live entertainment yet were excluded from “Shuttered Venue Operators Grants” program (Section 324 of Public Law No:116-260). It is imperative to the future of racetracks in communities across the country that Congress provide a lifeline for live entertainment businesses that have experienced unprecedented declines in revenue as a result of complying with attendance restrictions.
Many small businesses, including family-owned and operated racetracks, depend on hosting live events each week. These venues have been devastated by lockdowns and capacity restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing revenue declines of 50% or more. Ticket buying customers were prohibited from attending races, and race teams were unable to perform or participate in motorsports competition in the months after the start of the pandemic. Ongoing attendance restrictions continue to threaten many racetracks along with other entertainment venues, which provide jobs and are integral to communities across the country.
Please support the nearly 1,000 small local and regional live event providers that host motorsports events, in addition to the millions of fans who depend on local racetracks for affordable, family-friendly entertainment.
MJ McElvain
Cedar Falls
Not much of an insurrection
To the Editor:
Shout out to Ashley Hinson, Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley: We still love you and appreciate your not jumping on the hate-Trump bandwagon, and the media blitz to take away our liberties.
What really happened on Jan. 6? An insurrection in which the only shot fired was by the police? Not much of an insurrection. Amid the media’s gushing glorification of the heroism and suffering of individual police officers in D.C., why hasn’t the cop who killed Ashli Babbit been identified?
What happened to cries to defund the police?
Unlike in Seattle, Portland and Minneapolis, there was no arson and no random violence against passersby. The only vandalism – someone broke into Nancy Pelosi’s office and stole her gavel.
In reality, Trump never directed his supporters to storm the Capitol, let alone stage a coup. But, if you don’t buy the Leftist narrative, you are a deplorable racist swine who should suffer consequences. For decades, the Capitol has been occupied by impeccably dressed globalists who may have had the right badges to be in the building. But they have done more damage to the country than the Jan. 6 rioters ever could.
Robert Salge
Waverly