Champion’s Ridge has
community support
To the Editor:
Neal Smith had a vision and his generosity gave it birth. A committee was appointed, plans were made, money was raised, the city cooperated by purchasing the land. This would result in a gem for the City of Waverly.
The Bremer County Fair would build a complex on part of the land, and the remainder would have ball diamonds for youth and adults. There would be a financial advantage in that the fair and the Champions Ridge could share a common parking area.
Eventually there would also be a modern facility for camping in the vicinity of Waverly and in the proximity of the fairgrounds. The Fair Association has paid the city for the cost of their part of the land and over a million dollars has been received or pledged for Champions Ridge.
While I personally believe the committee for Champions Ridge failed to adequately keep the project before the citizens of Waverly and never made a significant appeal for funding beyond solicitation of major donors, I believe there is community support for the project and people willing to support it financially. I know my wife and I have discussed this. I think the mayor and City Council overreached by calling Champions Ridge dead.
Stopping the Champions Ridge project would also be devastating for the county fair project. Let’s not lose the opportunity to bring this gem to completion.
Edgar Zelle
Waverly