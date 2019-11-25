LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Waverly kids are
safe at library
To the Editor:
About the article concerning the noisy children at the library: Doesn’t the writer understand that these conditions are because they have nowhere else to go [“Is this a library, or clubhouse?’ Nov. 19].
Mom will not be home until she gets home from work. Much is said about our great economy, the low unemployment , but very rarely does anyone fully discuss the real reason for such great conditions.
No longer in most cases is there one breadwinner in each family. Now, both mom and dad work because that is necessary to have decent living conditions.
No longer when a loan at the bank is desired does the bank want to know the income of Dad but they will ask what is the family income. This is the situation in which we find ourselves today.
Kids will be noisy that is a natural thing. The library is a safe place to gather. Most of the time during those periods when kids are in school the library is nice and quiet. I would suggest the writer rearrange his schedule.
Maurice Campbell
Waverly
Kids will make noises
To the Editor:
What is your reaction when a child starts crying during church service? Some congregants turn, scowl and shush. Others smile at the music of God’s children in worship.
We have different responses to sounds at our Library too. Personally, I am pleased that children (though occasionally louder than I would selfishly prefer) are at the Library and taking advantage of this great resource. That children’s literacy is a highlight of our Library is evident in the fine programming available for them. Our children’s librarian , Sue, recently received two statewide honors in recognition for her fine work. Because so many youngsters feel so welcome an learn so much , I am happy to share space with them and I trust the Library’s staff to monitor those in attendance as the situation demands.
The best solution would be an expansion of our current Library so that a portion could be devoted to a silent room for those who are engaged in scholarly research. In the meantime, I remain thankful for our Waverly Public Library and its wonderful staff.
Glenn Nelson
Janesville
Remember that Nov. is Hospice Month
To the Editor:
As November is quickly slipping away I would like to remind people that this is also National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. This is a subject many of us don’t choose to think about because we still tend to believe Hospice means imminent death.
Sadly this is often the case because families tend to wait too long before reaching out for assistance. Nearly 90% of all families wish to keep their loved ones at home so they can continue personal care. With Hospice and specifically Cedar Valley Hospice & Palliative Care (services for patients who don’t qualify for Hospice care) families can receive assistance to help their loved ones be more comfortable in the most trying times.
I have been a Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer for 14 years and have experienced both personally and with patient families what this care means. By brother in his final days of life became very agitated and restless. When the Cedar Valley Hospice aid came to his house that morning she took care of all the routine duties of cleaning before asking if he would like a foot massage. Since he was unresponsive at this point I agreed. After only a few minutes he relaxed and settled down. I couldn’t believe how awesome this was. Often times it’s the little things that make a difference and Cedar Valley Hospice provides these at no charge to the family.
If your loved one is suffering please reach out sooner rather than later for assistance. The benefits are amazing and your loved one will definitely be more comfortable.
Grant Jensen
Waverly