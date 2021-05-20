LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Pleased to see Meyers run
To the Editor:
We are pleased to see Julie Meyers running for a seat on the Waverly City Council. Julie’s customer service skills are outstanding.
When we’ve worked with her on projects, she has asked good questions about what we want to do. She has then listened well as we’ve described our vision. Julie doesn’t come in with any preconceived notion about what she thinks we need, nor does she come in with a heavy-handed sales approach.
We believe the approach Julie has taken in business will be an asset as she seeks to serve the city in a formal capacity. She listens well, explores options, researches possibilities and then brings ideas to the table that are best for the customer. We can easily see her taking that same approach regarding what’s best for Waverly.
As a successful small business owner anchored in the downtown for more than two decades, Julie knows well the challenges and importance of maintaining a vibrant and appealing downtown while also keeping an eye on the budget.
We believe that the voice of a budget-conscious, customer-service oriented and approachable person such as Julie Meyers will be the best choice for the June special election. Ward 2, you have a fine servant willing to work on your behalf, so we hope you’ll get out and vote Julie in.
Beth Olson and Bob Gremmels
Waverly
Baber is obvious Ward 2 choice
To the Editor:
It is my contention that in our current environment, it is more important than ever to keep ourselves informed on current issues and exercise our right to vote. The choice of a candidate should include moral values, acquired skills, prior service to the community, proven leadership, communication skills, while demonstrating discernment in all these areas.
This may sound like an unreasonable expectation, but if you look at John Baber, it should be obvious to many that John can be justified in each category.
John has committed 38 years to his wife and three children. Thirty-five of those years, John served in state law enforcement making critical decisions to serve and protect the people of Iowa. John served as union representative, along with the legislative chair for the Troopers Association.
John met with Iowa Legislators and provided a presentation to a joint body of senators and representatives for updating motor vehicle theft laws. John was instrumental in the acquisition of portable radios for Iowa State Troopers and the adjustment of vacation and sick days if an officer was injured on the job.
John has been trained and active in Safety Education including certified by the Iowa-Illinois Safety Council in Traffic Safety. In 1999, John services were enlisted by Mayor Ike Ackerman to be the safety director for RAGBRAI. For 14 years, John took care of our school children by driving the school bus, while serving as an adjunct teacher at Hawkeye Community College training new school bus drivers coming on board.
John has recently been appointed to the Bremer County Redistricting Commission by the county Board of Supervisors to draw and adopt the county’s precinct plan.
For the following reasons listed, I would consider John Baber a servant leader of integrity. I would urge you to give John your vote for Ward 2 Council Member.
Steve Ingersoll
Waverly
Vote for Meyer for Ward 2
To the Editor:
I would like to endorse Julie Meyers for the Ward 2 election.
As a longtime citizen and business owner in Waverly, I feel she has a great understanding of the importance of supporting and maintaining a vibrant downtown. In her business as an interior designer, she has years of experience listening to people share their ideas, the creativity to make suggestions that her customers may not have considered, and finding solutions to problems, and needing to stay within a budget. What a perfect skill set for a city councilperson.
I have known Julie for many years. I consider her a level headed common sense person. She has the support of many people outside of Ward 2 that know she will do a great job not just for her ward, but for the entire city.
Please join me in voting for Julie Meyers June 1.
Paula Stevenson
Waverly
Iowa Needs to Lead on Biofuels
To the Editor:
We just wrapped up planting, but the work of a farmer never stops. When we’re not in the field, we’re busy trying to navigate commodity markets or build stable demand for our crops. That’s why farm-based fuels like ethanol are so important to Iowa farmers and our state’s economy.
There has been serious discussion among Iowa lawmakers this year about making E15 the state’s standard fuel blend. E15 contains 15 percent ethanol. Expanded E15 access not only provides a larger market for corn, it is a cleaner and less costly option at the pump. With gasoline prices spiking after the shut-down of a major petroleum pipeline, why would we wait to boost access to homegrown biofuels and save motorists money?
Iowa is the largest biofuel-producing state in the country. We need to set the example and showcase the benefits of greater choice at the pump. It’s time we take the right steps to support local jobs, improve our air quality, and save Iowa consumers money.
Charles Albrecht
Readlyn