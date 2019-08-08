Background checks do little
To the Editor:
On Monday, Aug. 5, there was anticipated to be a frenzy of activity from the governing bodies of our country. This was a result of the mass killings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
The most common legislation that will be proposed will be background checks. Background checks will be a proposal, so the general public will think that Congress is trying to stop this violence. Background checks will do very little, if anything, to prevent more mass killings and is a pure political move in hopes that this will help their reelections.
Both of the young men involved in these killings would have been eligible to buy weapons after a background check. Our country needs more than a political move. Guns must be removed from the general public.
Some gun owners will cite the Second Amendment of the Constitution as the right to bear arms. The Second Amendment was written after the colonies formed the United States and at the time it appeared as though Great Britain might try a move of war to gain control of the United States. The Second Amendment surely does not give dangerous, insane persons guns to kill a mass of people.
A move far more effective than background checks would be a buy back by the U.S. government to let those gun owners sell their guns if they wished. This would remove a lot of the machine gun rifles that are so prominent today.
These automatic rifles have only one use, kill people. Some will say they use their guns for target practice. This must be very expensive and require a gun range for this type of gun. A .22 rifle would be more suitable for target practice one cartridge at a time.
If our senators and House members really want to be effective they would introduce laws that would make political contributions public. Then we would know how effective the National Rifle Association is at election time with their political contributions.
Once again background checks are purely a political move with very little effect.
Maurice Campbell
Waverly