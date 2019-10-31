LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Waldstein wasn’t breaking any law when banning commenter
To the Editor:
In a recent letter to the editor, Jason Groomes claimed that Edith Waldstein was breaking the law for blocking him from posting on her “Waldstein for Waverly Council” Facebook page. He referred to an ACLU article and a recent case from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The case he referenced was a First Amendment free speech case between the Chair of a County Board of Supervisors in Virginia and a constituent, not a criminal case. The case is applicable in the 4th Circuit in the Eastern U.S., and not the 8th Circuit of which Iowa is a part.
In that case, the chair created and used a “government official” designated Facebook page as an extension of her office and duties and invited constituents to comment and post in an ongoing dialog. The court focused only on this designated “government official” page, and not on the chair’s personal Facebook page nor the chair’s campaign Facebook page.
This distinction is important because the court found that the “government official” page, with the invitation to post and comment, constituted a public forum, similar to a public meeting. The court found that it was the public forum on an official government page that was protected by the First Amendment.
Personal and campaign pages were not considered in the same light by this court. The result was a ruling directing the chair to stop limiting access to the official page, not a criminal conviction.
The “Waldstein for Waverly Council” campaign page does not fit the criteria of an official government page that was described by the court in that case and certainly does not provide any support for the claim that Waldstein is breaking any law.
William D. Werger
City Attorney
Waverly
Soash has become a leader
To the Editor:
Two years ago, I did not have a “Soash for Mayor” sign in my yard. Today I do.
Mayor Soash has truly owned his role of mayor as he engaged residents, worked with the City Council, supported city staff, and led Waverly from a place of service and dedication. While self-admittedly not always polished or perfected in his comments, one can sense his passion for the job he was hired by the citizens to do. He leads by doing what’s best for the largest cross-section of the community.
He publicly supports the decisions of the council. He works hard to consider input from people of many different opinions, even though the final decision may not go their way. And he has the courage to take positions when needed that may be unpopular to part of the community because he sees the necessity to work toward solutions that benefit the entire community.
Over the last two years, I’ve watched Mayor Soash exhibit the qualities we all look for in leaders: a firm foundation of beliefs, a positive outlook for our community, and a flexible mindset. Personal growth, courage, and a strong conscience are also the makings of a good leader. Seeing Dean embody these traits makes me proud to have a “Soash for Mayor” sign in my yard.
Phil Jones
Waverly
Waldstein makes the tough decisions
To the Editor:
In this age of one issue politics and vitriol media responses, each of us as engaged voters needs to consider thoughtfully what our vote is intended to mean.
Our city government needs individuals committed to studying an issue from all sides, to weighing and considering opposing viewpoints, to keeping an open mind while debating the issues, and to behaving in a civil manner to all constituents.
I find that person in Edie Waldstein. This City Council which includes Edie has elevated discussions and made tough decisions after respectful debate in the city chambers. She is committed to this community and moving it forward in a stable, defined direction.
On Nov. 5 cast your vote after thoughtfully considering its importance. Your community and your city government will be impacted. Your voice and vote can make a difference. Mine will be supporting Edie.
Patsy Reed
Waverly