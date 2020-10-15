Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

In support of Salmon for House 63

To the Editor:

I’m writing to urge people to vote for our State Representative Sandy Salmon for Iowa House District 63. She is a leading voice in efforts “to make Iowa Work Again” during the COVID-19 public health emergency. She understands how absolutely necessary it is to keep our economy open and keeping jobs for working families and businesses, Churches and schools open.

Sandy is a strong supporter of our law enforcement doing their job, protecting and defending our lives and property. We cannot live with anarchy and lawlessness. She has always supported funding them. Sandy has voted to keep our budget balanced and not spend more money than we take in.

Most of all, we can trust her to take care of the People of Iowa and to work very hard to us.

Chris Oberheu

Janesville

