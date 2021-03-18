LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Fredrick has good points on renewable future
To the Editor:
We would like to thank David Fredrick for his interest in Waverly’s energy future. His recent guest opinion in the Waverly Democrat (Renewable energy investment – a sure bet? March 4) provides us an opportunity to address the future of renewable opportunities for Waverly Utilities.
As David stated, Waverly Utilities has a long-term agreement to purchase the large majority of our power from Municipal Electric Association of Nebraska (MEAN). This agreement, established in 2010, enables Waverly Utilities to have a reliable source of energy at stable prices. However, it does limit Waverly Utilities’ ability to make independent decisions about the sources of energy.
Despite these limitations, Waverly Utilities is proud of our heritage as a leader in renewable energy and is committed to providing cost effective, sustainable power. We have or are currently pursuing many options to continue our leadership role including:
• current participation in a large-scale solar project RFP with several other MEAN members that could result in a solar array in Waverly as large as 30 acres;
• creation of a 10 KW solar array at our offices as a learning project;
• recognition as a state leader in energy conservation efforts;
• completion of an Electric Vehicle (EV) study in 2019 and installation of commercial EV chargers in Waverly in 2020;
• power generation via our three wind turbines and our hydroelectric turbines which continue our 100-year heritage in hydro;
• consideration of a community solar garden in 2018, which was not pursued at the time due to cost ineffectiveness for customers;
• MEAN approval of a vision to be carbon neutral by 2050 as influenced by Darrel Wenzel (Waverly Utilities CEO) as a member of MEAN’s board and executive committee;
• and MEAN’s resource capacity currently consisting of approximately 50% non-carbon generation resources.
Waverly Utilities is also committed to listening to the Waverly community. In 2021, we are embarking on a strategic planning process for the next five years. We have contracted with UNI’s Institute for Decision Making to guide the process. An element of that process will be to gain customer input via public forums. As a community-owned utility, we value all customer feedback.
As Waverly Utilities moves forward, the Board and staff will continue to seek out a balance between cost effective solutions and a more carbon-free energy future.
Bob Buckingham, Emily Neuendorf, Bob Brunkhorst, Jes Kettleson and Gaylan Brunssen
Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees
Why I voted no
To the Editor:
I voted no on the school bond not because of the cost, but I do not like the location.
Both sites will take a lot of preparation before construction can begin. It would not surprise me if that cost could be $200,000.
Why not build where the old school was by the dry-run? It has been rebuilt to control flooding. Build a nice two-story building on the south half. Be safe and have a strong foundation 6 inches higher than the old flood plain and put in a handicap elevator and a fence next to the dry run.
The other site, build south of the middle school. Both sites are ground ready.
The cost for this could be high, but you would have money not spent for the other two sites, plus money not spent getting ground ready.
Richard Ornston
Waverly
Don't let them have their cake and eat it
To the Editor:
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, according to her recent epistle in the paper [American Rescue Plan is full of Dems’ wish list, March 11], doesn’t like the recently passed American Rescue Plan very much. She decries the lack of unity which, as she pointed out, was present in the bipartisan support for the last COVID relief packages.
What she forgets to mention is that, when Republicans controlled the Senate last year, it was only the threats from their corporate benefactors about the tanking stock market (and Trumps worries about re-election with a bad economy) that got them to move for any type of aid, despite the passage of several bills in the Democratic House. Democrats always support Americans in times of crisis. However, under Mitch McConnell’s Senate leadership, bills passed by the Democratic House went to die in the Senate with zero Republican support until Republican panic over the pandemic set in.
Sen. Ernst’s squeals on bipartisanship ring hollow as well. She has selective amnesia – Senate Republicans have a history of passing legislation only during Republican presidencies and significantly blocking legislation during Democratic presidencies. Bipartisanship for Republicans usually means that, when they have a majority of 51, they do what they want and when Democrats have a majority of 51, they still want to do what they want.
The voters in this country gave unified Democratic control of Congress and the Presidency because they wanted Democratic policies, not Republican ones. This past election was about policy, not process. Bipartisanship is not a goal in itself – passing policies the American people want and deserve is the goal. It doesn’t matter if a winning margin in Congress is 1 or 100 – elections have consequences. Avoiding consequences is why Republicans are trying very hard to change the rules in places like Iowa and Georgia so only Republicans can win elections.
Sen. Ernst would do well to remember that the American Rescue Plan has overwhelming support from Americans across the political spectrum, including nearly 40% of Republicans who prefered the current bill instead of a watered down version. In fact, it’s so popular that some Republicans that voted against it (namely Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla.) are now taking credit for parts of the law that they voted against in their home districts.
This is not a new strategy – when the 2009 stimulus package was signed into law by President Barack Obama, no Republican voted for it, but 114 Republicans still took credit in their home districts for its passage. Since the passage of the APR, our own Rep. Ashely Hinson, R-Marion, is touting the popular parts of the law that she voted against as well. Sen. Ernst may have to have a chat with her.
So in the inevitable event Sen. Ernst, Sen. Chuck Grassley, or any Republican member of the Iowa Congressional delegation wants to take credit for the overwhelmingly popular parts of the law, remember this: All Republicans voted no. Every single one of them. Do not let them have their cake and eat it, too.
Dan Brown
Janesville