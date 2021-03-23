LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Where is the accountability?
To the Editor:
What does the president, vice president and most members of the U.S. Congress have in common with the following words/terms?
Truthfulness (not telling lies to or about oneself and others).
Honesty (not being deceitful).
Self-respect (pride in oneself/one’s abilities).
Morals (could behave honorably).
Responsibility (to hold oneself accountable for one’s actions and/or words).
Leadership (the art of motivating a group of people to act in a positive manner toward achieving a common objective).
It makes me sad and extremely disappointed, but personally, I cannot think of one solitary thing.
On the other side of the issue, where are the citizens whose responsibility it is to see to it that those who have been elected to act in our stead do so in a manner that makes us proud? Understand, I am also one of those citizens, which means I am talking about myself, as well as you.
I do not know what we can do to get our country back on track, but I do know it is time, right here and now, for all of us to constructively let our government know we do not appreciate being lied to, being talked down to, and we have been talked to in a condescending manner.
One last thought we need to remember is those in government are being paid by us to do a job and to do it right. I realize things change as time goes by, but I must admit I am confused.
A prime example would be all the teachers in this country who are refusing to do the work that we are paying them for. I know there are an awful lot of teachers who love their work, and they love the students that they work with, but there is something drastically wrong with the way things are right now, and those in charge are doing absolutely nothing to correct the situation.
I do have a question in that area: Why are they being paid when they are refusing to do the work they are being paid for? I am sure the politicians have a real good excuse – pardon me, reason – for this continuing on, even though it is wrong.
One last thought on what I have been going on and on about: Just because there has been an election and people were put into office, where does it say that if their ethics and work performance are not acceptable, we who put them in their office and pay their wages cannot remove them before their term is up? Just a thought.
One caveat: Whatever we the citizens of this great country do, it must be done calmly, with great resolve and with total respect for the law of our country.
Roger L. Rasmussen
Waverly