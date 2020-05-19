Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Appreciate W-SR educators

To the Editor:

I would like to express my appreciation to the Waverly-Shell Rock staff, particularly Superintendent Ed Klamfoth and Director of Educational Services Bridgette Wagoner, for the “phased in” approach utilized during the current closure of schools. Weekly communication regarding meals, learning opportunities, and responses to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamations have been helpful and timely.

My two elementary aged children have been appreciative of the options provided by their teachers at Southeast Elementary including educational websites, opportunities to communicate with their teacher, and most recently Google Meets to connect with their classmates. Without a doubt, this has been an ever-changing situation for educators across the state and country. I am proud to be a part of the Go Hawk community and wanted to complement WSR leadership for their thoughtful approach to supporting students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Townsley

Waverly

