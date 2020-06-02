LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Is Iowa’s governor a ‘slaver’?
To the Editor:
I was astonished by Rep. Sandy Salmon’s column in this week’s newspaper [Change our law, protect our freedoms, May 26]. She equated the shutdown of businesses due to the pandemic with slavery. Yes, you read that correctly. She said “And that (the shutdown) puts us farther down the path to socialism and totalitarian rule. Those are modern-day words for slavery.”
Essentially, Sandy Salmon is saying that addressing the pandemic in the ways virtually every doctor in the world argues must be done is unconstitutional in her view. This makes Ms. Salmon’s Republican governor a slaver!. Again, I’m completely astonished. Our representative is somewhere to the right of Attila the Hun!
What Ms. Salmon really ought to be more worried about is not the bugaboo of socialism but rather the complete incompetence of our nation’s president who led us blindly into this abyss. President George W. Bush warned us of the threat in 2009. President Barack Obama warned us of this threat, too.
Ms. Salmon concludes with the thought: “There should be no bailout of states by the federal government. Taxpayers in Iowa shouldn’t have to pay for the budget mismanagement of poorly run states.”
So, Ms. Salmon, how many teachers, police officers, and health care workers do you want laid off in Iowa because of our inevitable budget shortfall? Which institutions do you want closed? How much do you want to raise tuition? How much do you want to raise taxes to cover the shortfall? Man up, Rep. Salmon – tell us the truth.
William E. Hamm
Waverly