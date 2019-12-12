LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

PEO thanks supporters
To the Editor:
The members of P.E.O. Chapter ML wish to thank the residents of Waverly who have supported our Flags for U.S. project, by purchasing a subscription to proudly fly the American flag in the yards of your homes five times a year.
Many other chapter members have supported the projects various capacities, including assembling flags, checking locations with Iowa ONE call, delivering and picking up flags around holidays, distributing brochures, and more. This is the third year that we have completed this project, even when weather gave us some challenges.
You may have noticed that because of mother nature this year, we had to put flags out a day or two later or leave them out a few days later so they were dry when we picked them up for storage. Seeing the flags on patriotic holidays brings a great pride to the community.
The ability of our chapter to actively pursue and secure scholarships from P.E.O. with value over $93,000 for local women has increased greatly due to the Flags for U.S. project. Thank you, and we hope that other Waverly residents will consider purchasing a flag package for 2020 by contacting Project Director Emily McClimon 563-581-5043 or check us out on https//www.facebook.com/FlagsforUS/.
P.E.O. Chapter ML members
Trump’s theater of the absurd
To the Editor:
Given the conduct of the presidency by Donald Trump and his supporting cast of characters, “There’s no business like show business like no business I know” — so much so because of President Trump’s direction and misdirection of his office like slapstick comedy within the theater of the absurd.
The absurd genre of theater was a product of the efforts of avant-garde playwrights like Eugene Ionesco, the Romanian-French author who because of such works as “The Rhinoceros” has been considered the godfather of absurdist theater.
“The Rhinoceros” is an allegory protesting totalitarianism. It portrays town folks in a French village who awaken on a quiet Sunday morning to reports of rhinoceroses charging through their streets. The play illustrates the public propensity to readily believe something that is so extraordinarily unbelievable and often heard that it must be true. Such is the case in Ionesco’s village in which all the residents, except a newspaper clerk, so much believe in the rhino invasion that all of them, except the clerk, eventually turn into rhinoceroses.
Three decades ago author Ionesco explained in a promotional interview, “I first thought of the rhinoceros image during the war (World War II), as I watched Romanian statesmen and politicians and later French intellectuals accommodate themselves to Hitler’s way of thinking. They might say something like, ‘Well, of course the Nazis are terrible, terrible people, but you know, you must credit them with their good points.’ And you wanted to say to them: ‘But don’t you see, if you start granting them a good point here, a good point there, eventually you will concede everything to them.’ Which is exactly what happened.”
Of “exactly what happened” fictionally in a rhinoceros plagued French village, too really suffered in Hitler’s jackboot Germany, and now a bit too worrisome in our land with Trump rhetorically thundering like a mad rhinoceros, Ionesco said of efforts to promote reason in place of surrendering to absurdity: “But they (the true believers) looked upon you as an alarmist, then a nuisance, finally an enemy to be run down. They looked like they wanted to lower their heads and charge.”
And the head most threateningly lowered is that of the biggest RINO of all, Trump. A self-perpetuating fraud with no capacity to care about anyone other than the false god he holds himself to be as the only thing of worth in all of eternity. But how can such be? He is so riveted on and within himself that he is totally blind to anything beyond himself.
To butt heads with Trump: “The supreme trick of mass insanity is that it persuades you that the only abnormal person is the one who refuses to join in the madness of others, the one who tries vainly to resist.” ~ Eugene Ionesco
Sam Osborne
West Branch