LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Sheriff: Baber is good man for Ward 2 job
To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to show my support for John Baber in the upcoming election for Waverly Ward 2 council seat.
I have known John for more than 32 years and I’m glad he has decided to run for a city council. The word integrity comes to my mind when I think about what to say about John. He has 35 years of law enforcement background with the Iowa State Patrol and I had the opportunity to work directly with him on numerous occasions. John is someone you could always count on when you needed assistance.
I feel he has the skills and the background needed as well as the knowledge for budgeting. He has desire it takes to be a dedicated city councilman. With his many years of experience he has the ability to make common sense decisions that are fair and in the best interest for the residents of Waverly.
John truly cares about the City of Waverly and he has the ability to lead Waverly in a positive direction. I hope you will support him in the June 1 election.
Dan Pickett
Bremer County Sheriff
Waverly
Baber can hit the ground running
To the Editor:
John Baber has a proven track record and leadership ability to hit the ground running.
With John’s years in law enforcement, it more than demonstrates his ability to objectively work with diverse populations. I believe John is a fresh voice and will work hard for all citizens of the City of Waverly with valuable knowledge, honesty and integrity, and not just for the elite or special interests of a few.
While I do not live in Ward 2, I would encourage all eligible voters in Ward 2 to take an objective, in-depth look at each of the candidates and what they stand for. You will the realize John is someone we all need on our City Council.
Please encourage all of your friends and family living in Ward 2 to show up on Tuesday, June 1 at the Waverly Civic Center and vote John Baber to represent our city going forward. John will not only put America first, John will stand up and put all of Waverly first!
Peg Kobliska
Waverly