LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Are you voting for or against?
To the Editor:
One day after dinner, I had a long and, to me, a disturbing talk about the political situation in our country and the coming caucuses here in Iowa. My talk was with one of the ladies who are in the dining room at the facility where we live.
She impractically said that she was going to vote for Donald Trump to be re-elected. I cannot understand this line of thinking and during the course of the conversation she could give no reason for the way she felt, she herself does not know why she would vote for Donald Trump.
I know why. Most of the people who vote for the Republican party are not voting for the candidate but are voting against a Democratic candidate. In the newspapers and on the television, the Democratic party has been pictured as being made up of uneducated poor white people or black or Mexican voters with their hand out for compensation from our government.
This is the reason for most people voting Republican who have not taken the time or energy to educate themselves to the problems that are now apparent in the United States. This attitude is partially prevalent in the rural areas and away from the metropolitan cities.
This is a carry-over from the time that most families were dependent on small farms for their everyday living expense. That time has passed. The day of 160-acre farms is gone. Some corn fields now are form one county line to the next.
Most of the voters for Republicans have an attitude that they are smarter, better educated and all in all too good to vote for a Democrat.
Most have never belonged to a union and do not realize what a Republican state legislature has very nearly destroyed the trade unions in Iowa bargaining for a reasonable wage and access to the healthcare is crucial to the population.
Again most people who vote Republican are voting against Democrats.
Maurice Campbell
Waverly