LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Is our president living in the Twilight Zone?
To the Editor:
Is our president living in the Twilight Zone? That’s a judgement voters will have to make.
Recently, author and journalist Bob Woodward asked the president in a taped interview what grade he would give himself on the virus over the last six, seven months. After blasting the so-called fake news media, the president replied, “...I give ourselves an A. But the grade is incomplete, and I’ll tell you why. If we come up with vaccines and therapeutics, then I give myself an A-plus.”
Seriously? With the death toll now at over 200,000 and counting, how could anyone, in all honesty, equate what he’s done in his handling of the virus as positive?
Apparently, Trump and his minions have found safe haven in a realm outside the norm.
By definition, and as Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling states, “There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge.”
Welcome to Mr. Trump’s world.
Mike Leedom
Waverly
Elect Egli for State Senate
To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Pam Egli as state Senator for Iowa District 32.
I have known Pam well for many years. She was an elementary and middle school teacher while my children were in school, and she taught one of my grandsons. I know Pam to be an outstanding educator who taught her students more than the subjects in the curriculum. She taught them how to work with others to solve problems, how to respect one another and to believe in themselves and their dreams. Pam will work in the legislature to restore Iowa to number one in education.
As an attorney and former Bremer County Attorney, I was impressed with the emphasis Pam placed on requiring her students to be accountable for their actions and to respect appropriate authority.
I know that Pam will be an outstanding Iowa Senator. She does her homework. She listens to people. She will address her rural districts issues of inadequate access to health care, including mental healthcare, inadequate infrastructure, such as reliable broadband, and reverse declines in education. Pam has a passion to restore the vitality of rural life in her district and all of Iowa.
Dale Goeke
Waverly
Egli will be better for farmers
To the Editor:
Northeast Iowa farmers have been hit hard in recent years. While some of the tough times can be blamed on the weather, too many of our problems are a result of a lack of leadership in Des Moines and Washington, D.C.
The trade war with China caused Iowa farmers – especially soybean, pork and beef producers – a lot of pain.
Unfortunately, our current state Senator, Craig Johnson, sat on the sidelines, instead of standing up for farmers. For example, he refused to join a bipartisan effort in the Iowa Senate that called on President Trump to protect Iowa farmers, businesses and communities as he was making trade policy changes.
A letter signed by 19 other Senators urged the president “to reconsider the economic costs and benefits of your plan to impose new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. It’s clear to most observers that the inevitable retaliation to proposed tariffs will have a negative impact on Iowa’s agricultural economy by causing other countries to levy burdensome tariffs against Iowa farm products.”
When offered the opportunity to join this bipartisan effort, Sen. Johnson chose his political party over the best interests of Northeast Iowa farmers.
We deserve better. That’s why I’m voting for Pam Egli for Iowa Senate. She will stand up for farmers and rural Iowa every day!
Duane Foelske
Waverly
Vote for unity on Election Day
To the Editor:
I have been a Democrat my entire adult life. I am also a retired art teacher, homeowner and active community volunteer. I support my church, UNI Panthers and our local high schools.
I am a citizen and I am weary of the current volatile rhetoric that aims to attach extreme labels and further divide us. I am not a crazy, leftist socialist any more than my Republican friends and neighbors are radical, right-wing fascists. I should not be labeled a Trump hater simply because I disagree with his policies and style of governing.
I long for leadership that will guide our country back closer to a middle ground. My appeal is not only to moderate Democrats and Republicans and those who consider themselves no party. It is also to those citizens who choose not to vote because they feel their vote will not matter.
If you want to see an America that is quieter, more efficient and more fair to all citizens, then vote for change. Your vote in this election is more powerful and important than at any time in recent history.
Bill Close
New Hartford