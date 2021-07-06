LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thanks for the flags
To the Editor:
The Waverly Area Veterans Post expresses their sincere thanks to the Crosspoint Church for recently donating a complete set of flags for the Veterans Tribute at the corner of West Bremer and Fourth Street.
Since these flags fly 24/7 all year, they seldom last the full year. This gift is very much appreciated, not only by veterans, but the entire community.
WAVP would also like to thank Paul Cheville and his Waverly Parks crew for their maintenance of the grounds at the Tribute. Even through this dry spring (and summer) it looks great.
Thanks again to Crosspoint and Paul.
Carl Benning
Vice-Chair, WAVP Board of Directors
Waverly
Law enforcement, DOT big help for driver’s ed
To the Editor:
A big salute to all the Golden Rule Driver’s Education speakers that have shared their time and expertise with our Driver’s Education classes over the years.
I extend a huge thank-you to Capt. Don Eggelston, Waverly Police Department; State Trooper Dave Goreham; Bremer County Deputy Robert Whitney; and Deb Ott, Department of Transportation.
Also, thank you to the Waverly-Shell Rock Administration, teachers and staff, and others too numerous to mention for their part in scheduling and their emphasis on the importance of the class. It has been the goal of all involved with the Driver’s Education Program that our young drivers understand the responsibility involved in driving. Be safe.
Greg Hovden
Goulden Rule Driver’s Education Instructor