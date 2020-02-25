LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank your 4-legged CO detector
To the Editor:
Your best carbon monoxide detector is your dog. In March 1991, during a rainy, no-wind day, I was in my house most of the time. I had my oil furnace that had to exhaust through a brick chimney that was 100 years old and probably cracked in many places.
I noticed my dog panting even through the thermostat was only set between 65-70. That night, I couldn’t sleep for a headache. After taking an Anacin that didn’t do my any good, I came to realize that something was wrong. When the air is heavy and damp and no wind, the furnace fumes don’t rise up and out the chimney like it would on a bright, sunny day when the air is moving.
The next summer, I put in a new gas furnace that didn’t need a chimney, but used forced exhaust out the side of the basement. That furnace lasted until November 2018. One evening, I smelled something abnormally strange. I almost dismissed it, but I went into the basement to check the furnace, and I’m sure glad I did.
The center burner flame was blowing the wrong direction, and had burned the insulation on the furnace wiring, which was what I had smelled. So, a new furnace again. When I got the old one out, I found what was wrong with it.
The fire pipe for the middle burner had came loose and partially out of its manifold at the far end. When the forced air fan came on, it would blow the flame the wrong direction.
When you know something is wrong, it’s wise to check around. Woodburning stoves in the house can be a real fire hazard, too. Most fires happen when you’re asleep or gone. If you stay right there and keep a watch on it, nothing will go wrong.
Herman Lenz
Sumner
Help fight mobile home park
landlord abuse
To the Editor:
Many Iowans live in mobile homes. Also called “manufactured homes” or “trailers,” they are just called “home” by the Iowans live in them and often own them.
Unfortunately, dozens of these affordable communities have been bought by out-of-state investment groups looking to make big bucks.
The out-of-staters don’t plan to tear down the park and build new, more expensive buildings.
Instead, they plan to create ultra-profitable cash cows by raising the rent, sometimes by as much as 70%.
Iowa has hundreds of honest local landlords. Many have been mom-and-pop owner-operators for decades, and they treat their residents with respect.
Iowa’s weak laws fail to protect mobile home owners. Apartment renters like me have more rights than Iowans who own their mobile home and simply rent the lot where the home is parked.
Take this example. The Table Mound Mobile Home Park is in Dubuque County. It was recently bought by out-of-state investor Frank Rolfe. He’s famous for saying mobile home parks are good investments because they are, “like a Waffle House where the customers are chained to their booths.”
He’s also said “The customers are stuck there. They don’t have the option, they can’t afford to move the trailer. The only way they can object to your rent raise is to walk off and leave the trailer, in which case it becomes abandoned property, and you can recycle it and put another person in it. So, you really hold all the cards.”
Iowans are fighting back but they need help that can only come from the Iowa Legislature.
We must strengthen Iowa’s laws and make sure mom-and-pop landlords can continue providing local affordable housing. We will all benefit when Iowans on mobile homes are treated fairly.
Please contact your state legislators. Ask them to support comprehensive, bipartisan legislation so Iowans can continue to own their own homes with reasonable protections.
If you own a mobile home owner--or own a mobile home park—I’m interested in hearing from you. My phone number is 391-318-2094.
Sen. Zach Wahls
D-Coralville
Senate District 37