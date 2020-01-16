LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

W-SR faculty working on Social Emotional Learning
To the Editor:
The faculty at Waverly-Shell Rock High School have been studying the concepts of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) this academic year. Instructional Coach Kari Staack has lead the high school faculty through many exercises related to SEL as well as guiding us through Brene Brown’s book, Dare to Lead.
SEL is a process more than a concept. At its core, SEL is about self-awareness, self-control and personal skills. It is a unique and individual journey that shines a light on our emotions and, more importantly, our reactions to those emotions.
Since our first days of professional development in August, faculty members have spent professional development time on a journey to look inwards. We have heavily discussed the ideas of vulnerability, confidence, shame, language and service and how these shape our lives. We have been challenged to look at ourselves as individuals before looking at ourselves at professional educators.
In our assigned small groups, my colleagues and I have listened to, and relayed stories of, our fears of being judged harshly and/or negatively. We, veteran and new teachers alike, have talked about our personal and professional failings. These vulnerable conversations have taught us about, and enhanced our views on, empathy: empathy for each other and for our students.
As a reader of this article and quite possibly a parent of a WSR student, you may be wondering how in the world is a teacher’s personal journey through Social Emotional Learning going to benefit the student body? How can a teacher’s exploration into their own self-awareness possibly benefit my child, my grandchild or the kids in my neighborhood? To me, those questions can be answered in one word—connection.
My colleagues and I chose our fields of study in large part due to our passion and appreciation for that subject. Our daily goal is to connect our students with that passion and appreciation of our chosen subject area. SEL gives us the tools to recognize and tear down the walls students experience that keep them from learning and growing. If a student is experiencing stress, learning becomes secondary. Likewise, if a teacher is experiencing stress, her or his teaching may become secondary. A student may act out as a class clown or sit in the back quietly, never venturing to ask a question out loud or to positively contribute in a group project. A stressed out teacher may resort to going on autopilot instead of engaging their classroom. As opposed to allowing these narratives to continue, the concepts of
SEL enable teachers to recognize their own needs, as well as that of the students. SEL helps identify various and universal struggles while creating coping skills, with the end goal of striving towards connection.
SEL is just as much about reaching that everyday, troubled student as it is about recognizing that any student could be dealing with recent troubles. If we can recognize that stress in our students, we can quite possibly empathize with that struggle and help that student heal or be understood or to just be heard. As teachers, if we make that connection, if can help alleviate that stress, learning will increase and long-term success has a greater chance of being realized.
Mindful teaching and learning sustains successful classrooms, ones where students and educators alike are able to teach, study and learn to the best of their abilities. As teachers learn to alleviate and manage their own stresses, each will become better educators. As teachers learn to avoid negative behaviors and break through their own personal walls, they will be able to more easily recognize those same walls in their students. The SEL concepts we learn about during our professional development days and early release Wednesdays are laying the groundwork for a better, more meaningful academic experience for students and teachers alike.
I have long believed that happiness is found in meaningful work and positive relationships. The study of Social Emotional Learning is proving to be a valuable asset for that journey.
Jim Vowels
W-SR High School Band Instructor
Waverly
Stop Factory Farms Act lobby effort
To the Editor:
In case you forgot what happened to our public money in 2016:
The Iowa Economic Development Authority gave $24.3 million dollars of our money in “incentives” to the Prestage slaughterhouse in Eagle Grove. Yes, $24.3 million to an already profitable LLC. Keep in mind, industrial agriculture claims to be a $112 billion- dollar industry.
Why are we using our public dollars to prop them up? That $24.3 million could have easily been used for public education, rural hospitals or our crumbling infrastructure.
Public money must be used for public good, not to pad the pockets of corporations who have enough capital to pay for their plants themselves. We’ve had enough of corporations and the factory farm industry robbing our public coffers.
A review process for prestage began in August of 2019. IED Director Debi Durham has a responsibility to meet with CCI members who are concerned about holding corporate ag accountable. And our state legislature has an oversight duty as well.
Join us for the Jan. 23 Stop Factory Farms lobby at the state capitol, RSVP by Jan. 4 by calling Iowa CCI at 515-282-0484.
Susie Petra
Ames