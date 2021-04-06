Let’s keep Waverly beautiful
To the Editor:
We moved into this community three summers ago. I am enjoying walking and biking the beautiful trails and streets of this town. However, I am amazed by the litter and garbage along the sidewalks and ditches. I chose to be proactive and carry a glove and garbage sack, which I fill every time I walk!
I know I’m preaching to the choir, if you are reading this. I want to challenge you to join me and carry a glove and garbage bag and assist with keeping our community a first class place to live.
Kris Whitcher
Waverly