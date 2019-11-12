LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mayor Soash: Thank you for your support
To the Editor:
The voters have spoken. I wish to thank all of the citizens that supported me, not only financially, but with words of encouragement in my quest for a second term as mayor.
The night of the election was tough. By Wednesday morning the realization that I had no regrets and I could walk down the street with my chin up set in. I was privileged to lead one of the most productive city councils in recent memory. Carla Guyer, our City Clerk, had shared with me that at the Oct. 21 council meeting, council action had a record tied a long-standing record for the most resolutions passed. The number was 183. This council, by year’s end, will exceed well over 200 resolutions — a formal expression of the opinion or will of an assembly, adopted by vote. I have long said that my task was easy as I was surrounded by seven intelligent council persons and a city staff that was “on top of it.” A special thanks to each and every one of you.
Also, thanks to my family, both near and far, for your support. It meant a lot for you to drop everything to give your support.
Again, thank you for everything. It was a wonderful ride.
Mayor Dean Soash
Waverly