LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The Halls of Poison Ivy
To the Editor:
“‘A vocal few shouldn’t remove the right of choice for all the rest of our community,’ thus propagandized one of the public servants declining to stick his neck out enough to thoroughly engage all informed sources of expert understanding and human concerns in making a community affecting decision in these times of a life-threatening pandemic.
“A propagandizing ‘vocal few’ public servants lack the courage to provide forthright leadership in getting done what needs doing in assurance of the purposes to which governmental power was set on July 4, 1776, and defended by Abe Lincoln in Union in representation of ‘government of the people, by the people and for the people.’ To wit, the first listed and most essential right before all others is the assurance of the protection of ‘life.’”
The above opening quote was authored by University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld as his belittlement of a citizen expressing concern over the holding of face-to-face classes within the university community. Harreld appears to have joined a propagandizing “vocal few” leaders in a war of words that is intent on ridiculing into silence expressions of public concern.
In casting blame on others, they hide their unwillingness to openly stick their stiff necks out in assuming leadership in exploring and fully doing what needs doing in these life threatening times. In tone and content Harreld, President Trump, and Gov. Reynolds shirk duty in favor of propaganda attacks that go beyond just “like it or lump it.” To wit, citizens concerned about what AWOL leaders let happen within our land can just go somewhere else.
Is this letter to the editor tinted with a shade of the propaganda to which it objects? Yes, and if individuals like Herrald want to bring more of it on home, then bring it on down as the next missive missile launches itself and reason and good judgment are abandoned in an armaments race of hostile words that lead to total misunderstanding.
Sam Osborne
West Branch