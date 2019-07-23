Judges will rule the way GOP wants them
To the Editor:
Rep. Sandy Salmon (R-Janesville) says, “The Iowa Supreme Court is going in a more conservative direction, and its rulings may better follow the constitution and legislature’s role in state government.” [Iowa Supreme Court upholds Dakota Oil Pipeline, Waverly Democrat, July 18]
What that really means is that the Republican nominated judges will interpret the law and constitution to make them say what the Republicans want them to say.
The Iowa Constitution in Article 1, Bill of Rights, guarantees “liberty” and “happiness.” Women have neither “liberty” nor “happiness” if forced to carry, have and care for pregnancies they don’t “want.” Do you think the Republican nominated judges will see the words “liberty” and “happiness” when the issue of abortion and birth control comes before the Iowa Supreme Court?
Another issue: There was a good letter in the Waverly Newspaper about “climate change.” We used to get some “dry years” in Iowa. Recent years surely have not been “dry years,” but rather, record drowning years with severe flooding and erosion to farmland. Even worse in the eastern and southeastern states.
The religionists deny there is any “climate change,” or that “human activity” has anything to do with it, because they don’t want to admit that “birth control” is necessary, and/or that one modern person of nowadays does more pollution to the environment than 100 people did 100 years ago.
I detest the environmentalists that tell us “we should trade our SUVs off for bicycles, shut off our air conditioners and electricity, and go back to the lifestyle of the 1800s,” but they’re too afraid of the religionists to even mention the “runaway human population worldwide.”
The immigrants that are flooding into America are coming from places where they’re overpopulated, victims of disease, starvation, crime and every woman is kept pregnant all the time, but the Republicans won’t allow any “birth control” or “abortion” because that’s against “religion.”
Herman Lenz
Sumner
Hotline available for child sexual abuse
To the Editor:
The Iowa Attorney General’s office recently established a toll-free hotline for adult survivors to report child sexual abuse, especially by spiritual leaders and clergy.
To report past sexual abuse, Iowans can call (855) 620-7000 to speak with a trained advocate. Alternatively, they can submit the online form at IowaAttorneyGeneral.gov/Report-Clergy-Sex-Abuse.
This is an important step to ensure justice, prevent future abuse and provide the support victims deserve.
Anybody experiencing current or ongoing abuse should call local law enforcement immediately.
In addition, survivors of all types of crime can get free, confidential support and referrals from the Iowa Victim Service Call Center. Call 1-800-770-1650, text “IOWAHELP” to 20121 or go online to SurvivorsHelpline.org for information on services throughout the state.
Janet Peterson
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader
Des Moines