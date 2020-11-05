Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Proud of my dad

To the Editor:

This morning, I woke up inspired. Dean Mitchell is 100% my hero. Not only have I known him for 33 years and share 50% of his amazing DNA, but I’ve gotten to watch him accomplish so many things.

Getting to be side-by-side with him as he decided to take a leap of faith and run for a campaign has reminded me of lessons he’s always taught me: never to give up, always try new things and to work hard. I’m so so very proud of him.

It was a very close race and only missing a handful of votes difference, I’m still so inspired by him to get up and make it a new day.

Congrats to all those Bremer County representatives that were re-elected. We will be here counting on you to do your job.

Carrie Wright

Waverly