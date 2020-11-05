LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Proud of my dad
To the Editor:
This morning, I woke up inspired. Dean Mitchell is 100% my hero. Not only have I known him for 33 years and share 50% of his amazing DNA, but I’ve gotten to watch him accomplish so many things.
Getting to be side-by-side with him as he decided to take a leap of faith and run for a campaign has reminded me of lessons he’s always taught me: never to give up, always try new things and to work hard. I’m so so very proud of him.
It was a very close race and only missing a handful of votes difference, I’m still so inspired by him to get up and make it a new day.
Congrats to all those Bremer County representatives that were re-elected. We will be here counting on you to do your job.
Carrie Wright
Waverly