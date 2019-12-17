LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Our students, educators are our most important community resources
To the Editor:
I came to the Waverly-Shell Rock School District as a new junior high teacher in 1972 and was fortunate to spend my entire professional life at W-SR. During my 38-year career, I served as a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher, Director of Curriculum and Staff Development, and for a three-year period, the principal of Southeast Elementary. Additionally, my wife and I have two sons, who graduated from W-SR. They were well prepared for the professional careers they pursued.We are thankful for the comprehensive education they each received from W-SR’s caring and professional instructional staff.
My wife and I have given, and will continue to give, to the W-SR Community Schools Foundation, because the mission of the foundation is so vital to the quality of life in our community. Our students, and the educators who sustain their social, emotional, and academic growth, are the most important ongoing resources we have. Underfunding public education at all levels is a real and ongoing threat. Giving directly to the Foundation provides expanded educational opportunities and displays one’s individual desire to play a role in a better future.
I hope for the day when teachers don’t need to use personal funds to equip their classrooms. When teachers and principals won’t need to take time away from teaching our children to spend time organizing fundraisers. Through widespread support of the Foundation, this day is attainable and is in the near future.
This holiday season, I encourage you to engage with the Foundation — either in giving or in time. It is an excellent way to improve the lives of our children and leave a legacy for tomorrow. All gifts, no matter what size, will lead to an increased capacity to better serve students.
Jim Janssen
W-SR Community Schools Foundation board member
Waverly