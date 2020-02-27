LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support the W-SR Community Schools Foundation
To the Editor:
I’m a proud alumna of Waverly-Shell Rock. Growing up here, I have such fond memories! From the Art Club, to the Chamber Choir trip to London, Scotland and Wales and singing in AJ’s, to the teachers that made an impact on my education — my experiences at W-SR encouraged me to join the Foundation and continue the growth of this wonderful school system.
My oldest daughter graduated three years ago, and I have triplets at the middle school now, so I have a vested interest in expanding their educational opportunities. I love the fact that the Foundation funds go right back into the schools, enhancing not only the children’s experiences but also the teachers.
The Foundation is making strides to improve an already great system. I’m so excited to see where we can go. We’ve already seen great things happening with the grants and the scholarships – I’d love for you to join us and keep it going!
For more information about the Foundation, visit www.wsr.k12.ia.us/foundation or contact wsrfoundation@wsr.k12.ia.us
Heidi Abben
Waverly