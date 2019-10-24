LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Re-elect Waldstein Waverly City Council at-large
To the Editor:
Edith (Edie) Waldstein has served the last six year as an At-Large member of the Waverly City Council. Prior to that time she was a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. She is the Vice President of Enrollment Management at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa. Edie is running for re-election to the Waverly City Council At-Large member position.
Edith and her husband, Fred, are long-time members of the Waverly community who have raised their family here. Through her work at Wartburg College, service in Waverly City Government and on the board of other civic and charitable Organizations such as Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Edith has demonstrated her love of Waverly and her commitment to making Waverly a great community.
We live in challenging times in which a community of any size, but especially smaller communities, cannot assume a prosperous future. Members of the community and their leaders have to continually analyze what it takes to be successful in attracting people and providing an atmosphere in which they can thrive. Edith has shown a willingness to take on these challenges in her work with Wartburg College and in her service to the Waverly community.
She has shown patience and resilience in working with difficult infrastructure issues such as the Green Bridge, the Highway 3 bypass and the redesign of Bremer Avenue, housing issues and enabling Waverly Utilities to add communication services. She is independent enough to speak her mind and collaborative enough to listen to her colleagues and members of the public in leading Waverly forward.
Please re-elect Edith Waldstein At-Large member of the Waverly City Council
Steven M. Egli
Waverly
Glaser will be good addition to council
To the Editor:
I have had the pleasure of getting to know Kris Glaser for the past few years and believe that he would be a great addition to City Council. Kris is a thoughtful communicator and will do an excellent job of listening to others before coming to a decision.
I have also seen Kris show a strong commitment to Waverly. I got to know him working with the Boy Scouts while his son was in the troop. Kris has served on the Airport Commission and been a chaperone for the high school chorus trip to New York. He is an active member of the American Legion WAVP, helping to put out cemetery flags for Memorial Day. Kris is a contributing member of multiple Waverly communities.
More importantly Kris has a financial background. He has worked for years as an accountant. He has a head for numbers and knows how to read a balance sheet. Kris can be trusted to understand a city budget. While cash flows and tax increment financing may confuse some individuals, Kris has experience understanding financial questions.
I believe Kris will be very capable of having productive conversations on City Council. It is important to be able to have civil discussions even when holding conflicting opinions. I believe Kris Glaser will be a helpful addition to City Council. I encourage anyone with questions for Kris Glaser to contact him directly and find out for yourself how he plans to prepare Waverly for the future.
Brian Birgen
Ward 1 Councilman, Waverly
Does Edith Waldstein really listen?
To the Editor:
First off, I’m not a fan of Edith Waldstein. She’s always struck me as snidely. And this was confirmed for me about a month ago when I walked by her as she entered in the Bartels Retirement Community. In passing, she looked at me almost side-eyed, scoffing, no smile, no hello. As I was walking by, I looked directly at her and nodded my head in acknowledgement.
Waldstein is running for another term on the Waverly City Council. I respect her for wanting to serve and the fact that she’s given up some of her own time in doing so. But upon my brief passing and watching some of the videos she’s posted to her Facebook page, the respect ends there.
One of the statements that I cannot get out of my ears is that she “listens to everybody and all points of view”. I can assure you this is not true. Some people would consider me an internet troll in some aspects. But I like to point out falsehoods when I see them and I have done that exact thing on some of her posts and videos. At least until recently.
I was banned from posting on her Waldstein For Waverly Council Facebook page. I have never made a threatening remark towards her or anybody else. No name calling. Tough questions definitely. I just looked and she’s posted several times since I was banned and she allows other people to post comments. So is she really listening to everybody’s point of view? It doesn’t sound like it.
But she is breaking the law. Here’s a website anybody can check out if they would like to, from the ACLU: https://www.aclu.org/blog/free-speech/internet-speech/court-rules-public-officials-cant-block-critics-facebook.
This has been ruled on by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals back on Jan. 9, 2019. It’s a pretty black and white article. One hundred percent against the law.
Does Edith Waldstein listen to everybody? If it’s convenient for her, maybe.
Jason Groomes
Waverly