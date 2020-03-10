LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dog leash laws aren’t the solution, they’re the problem.
To the Editor:
Walking your dog on a leash is generally a good and sensible practice, but a city ordinance requiring that a dog must be on a leash at all times when off their owner’s property can have unintended consequences. If a pet owner is afraid his or her dog might run away or dart out and run into traffic, then absolutely a leash is a must. But if the dog remains with and is under the control of its master, then the dog is tied to a virtual leash that accomplishes the same objective of a physical leash.
When I walk my dogs on a sidewalk along a busy street, of course I want them on a leash. I have also learned to carry leashes with me in case we come upon people who are afraid of dogs, and Waverly has more than its share. But where there are open areas even within city limits, far from automobile traffic, and void of people, I like my dogs to enjoy the freedom of running off-leash, knowing that they won’t stray far and will come to me when called.
There is such an area near where I live, however, I have a neighbor who angrily yells at me to leash my dogs even though we’re at a distance. Other times and places we have been photographed and video recorded by strangers threatening to report us to the police. One such person, who was a safe distance, screamed when she saw my little Havenese off-leash, a little dog who loves everybody. I routinely visit the post office to see if our photographs are posted on the wall and how much the reward is.
Then there was the guy who ran me down on his tractor, yelling at me about picking up after my dogs at Cedar Bend Park. He saw me drive into the park with my pooches and became so enraged that he started heading our way before we had parked our Jeep. He arrived before my dogs even had time to think about doing their business. When I showed him my supply of pet waste bags, he went off on another rant demanding that my dogs be leashed. We were alone in the 180 acre park at the time. He refused to identify himself and wasn’t wearing a uniform, but he acted like he was a cop. This time, I was the one who reported the matter to the sheriff.
Last year in Pennsylvania, a confrontation over a leash between two men walking their dogs, one on-leash and the other off-leash, resulted with the death of one and the other charged with manslaughter. The dogs involved got along just fine.
There is something about dog leash laws that turns some people into vigilantes whenever they see a dog off-leash even if it’s with someone. For the City of Waverly and the Bremer County Conservation Board, a dog is defined as “running at large” if it’s not connected to a leash, regardless if it’s under the control of a competent person. The term “running at large,” dating from the early Middle Ages, originally referred to a domestic animal, usually a neighbor’s cow, wandering around by itself.
A dog off-leash is not “running at large” if a responsible person is with it and if the dog is under the control of that person. Most communities in our area, including Denver, Janesville, Sumner, Shelł Rock, and Clarksville, have sensible ordinances that define “at large” as not under control of a competent person, or similar language, and with no mention of a leash .
One reason people fear dogs is because of ordinances like Waverly’s and the County’s. Waverly mentions dogs 34 times in the “health and sanitation” section of the city code, far more than anything else. One would think the town is overrun with savage, bloodthirsty, and, no doubt, rabid, wild dogs. It’s no wonder why so many people in our community fear them!
There’s an easy solution to this problem. Remove the leash requirement from the City code and County Park regulations and reword the language to be more in line with our neighboring communities, then my neighbor and other folks will have no reason to get upset when they see people with their dogs off-leash because they won’t be breaking the law and park workers can go about doing what they’re paid to do and stop pretending they’re park rangers.
Brian Harvey
Waverly
I voted for IWILL, but not for this
To the editor:
In 2010 I voted for IWILL because I was ashamed of Iowa’s investment in our natural resources. I’ve never been a big fan of increasing sales taxes, but I agreed that something needed to be done, and that together we as a state should invest in trails, recreation, and conservation.
At Iowa CCI we fight day in and day out for clean water because we know safe, clean water is a human right. But I am ashamed that Governor Reynolds and legislators would hold our natural resources hostage to cut income taxes for the rich. Pitting environmentalists, conservationists, and mental health advocates
against each other is a tried and true tactic of politicians doing the business of the wealthy. They pad the pockets of their rich donors and force the rest of us to fight for the scraps.
We know where the money to invest in natural resources is. We know where the money for our schools and mental health is. We won’t get it by increasing sales taxes. It is being squirreled away in the corporate coffers of big ag and Iowa’s wealthiest citizens. Those profiting off Iowa’s polluting industries should pay to clean up the mess. And in the meantime, let’s get serious about no cost solutions like mandatory — not voluntary — nutrient reduction to clean up our water and a moratorium on factory farms.
Adam Mason
State Policy Organizing Director
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement
Des Moines