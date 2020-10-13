LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Egli deserves your vote
To the Editor:
Pam Egli is the person who deserves your vote Nov. 3 if you want high quality education in Iowa. As a state senator for District 32, Pam will bring 33 years of experience as a successful classroom teacher to the legislature.
In addition to teaching at various levels at Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools, she was head negotiator for the W-SR Education Association. She understands school finances and can work cooperatively with administrators and school boards.
As an educator in the Waverly-Shell Rock community for 55 years, I can confidently encourage you to vote for Pam Egli, a strong advocate for education, a friend of students, parents and your professional education community.
Diana Blake
Waverly
Salmon has integrity, character
To the Editor:
Please join us in voting for Sandy Salmon for Iowa House District 63 on Nov. 3.
We have been pleased to get to know Sandy and her husband, Matt personally and politically over the years. Time and time again, we see that Sandy takes her integrity, strength of character and Christian family values to the state house in Des Moines to work for us as Iowans.
Sandy’s knowledge of American history has given her a solid background to use in consistently voting to protect your individual freedoms. Her passion for maintaining what the founding fathers began shows through when she supports legislation that continues to limit government and protect the sanctity of life.
We look forward to seeing Sandy serve her constituents again with the strong dedication to preserve our rights and liberties as Iowans.
Randy and Lynn Wheeler
Cedar Falls
Egli is exactly what we need in a State Senator
To the Editor:
I had the pleasure of working with Pam for many years as a district leader in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools. As an educator, Pam worked tirelessly providing quality learning experiences in her classroom, while also advocating for public education and for her colleagues.
I witnessed Pam work with parents, other education professionals and district administrators to create a great place for children and staff to thrive. Her career experiences as a teacher and chief negotiator have prepared Pam in the art of compromise and the ability to collaborate with others, skills much needed in Des Moines.
Pam is an expert in developing real relationships which is key to bringing people together. She truly cares about people and the concerns families are currently facing in Iowa, not just big corporations and their special interests. She is thorough in her relentless pursuit of the facts.
Before voting on any legislation in the senate, Pam will listen to constituents, work with experts and she will actually read the bills she is considering before she takes any action. Pam is the best candidate for Iowa State Senate and I urge you to support her because she supports us.
Shelly Staker
Farley
EMS is an essential service
To the Editor:
When you call 911 because of a medical emergency, you expect an ambulance to show up to help. Too often in Iowa, though, one can’t come or comes from so far away it’s too late.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are in crisis in Iowa, especially in our rural communities. A dedicated network of volunteers have staffed our volunteer ambulance crews for decades. They volunteer hundreds of hours a month responding to 911 calls, keeping watch at sporting events, staying up to date on medical protocols, and training. They do this because they love their communities and want to keep their neighbors safe.
The truth is the current model simply doesn’t work any more. The volunteers are too few. The demands are too great. The costs during the pandemic are too high and uncertain. The donations are too little. Our EMS volunteers have been shouldering an enormous burden, often with quiet dignity that hides the toll on them and their families.
Decision makers in Des Moines don’t consider EMS essential like they do our law enforcement and fire protection. Without that designation, EMS will continue to struggle to meet impossible demands. They will be asked to work without the new equipment they need. And our volunteers will continue to burn out.
EMS is just one of the medical crises that our State House has neglected to address over the last eight years while my opponent has been in office. As the mom of a child with a
life-threatening condition, I know the importance of EMS. At one point, my son’s life might depend on EMS being there. So might yours. It’s time to get someone in Des Moines who will listen to the problems around us and do something about them. It’s time to finally ensure that EMS gets the “essential” designation it deserves. I am asking for your vote for Iowa House so we can get to work.
Carissa Froyum
Denver
Candidate for Iowa House District 63
Conservative SCOTUS could be bad for healthcare
To the Editor:
I’m guessing most folks don’t care about the Supreme Court or its makeup. They’re more concerned about just staying afloat in this crazy world we live in. Still, I’d like to share on how the court has affected me, my family, friends and acquaintances that I made during my 30 year work life.
On the eve of my 70th birthday, and retired for 14 years, I was notified that my negotiated lifetime guarantee of health, drug, dental, vision and life insurance coverage was being cancelled by my former employer. Not the birthday present I expected, to say the least.
At a meeting held to update retirees, I was shocked when I visited with friends, many of whom I hadn’t seen in years. Most were my age or older, and looked nothing like the visions I remember from work. Most were various shades of gray, and some were hunched over, using canes, walkers and dependent upon oxygen support. Needless to say, our industrial workplace had used up many workers’ bodies, harming lungs, shoulders, backs and more.
So, who decided this insurance upheaval? It was our United States Supreme Court! We had won, time after time, the right to maintain our benefits. After the judge that had ruled in our favor died, the company found, on appeal, a conservative judge to change opinions. From there it was on to Washington and the highest court in the land. The conservative court’s ruling was never in question.
I’m in pretty good health, unlike many of my former coworkers who are now, no doubt, wondering how they’ll survive this catastrophic betrayal in their twilight years.
Pre-existing conditions, and spiraling drug and insurance costs could mean that some of these retirees, literally in the thousands, may find it necessary to return to the workforce to pay medical bills.
Our “reward” for 30 years of hard work was to be “terminated” of our health and life benefits.
So, if you think that politics and courts don’t matter to you, better think again. If it can happen to me, it could happen to you.
Mike Leedom
Waverly