LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vote Mitchell for supervisor
To the Editor:
Dean Mitchell will make a great Bremer County Supervisor. That is simply a fact that I am hoping every voter in Bremer County understands and appreciates.
Dean is a long time Waverly resident who has a background of service as a Vietnam veteran, a community leader and a main-street business owner in Waverly. Dean knows that being a county supervisor elected by the citizens of Waverly Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 mean s that you are being elected to represent everyone in that District. His foundational goal is to help all Bremer County citizens to understand the purpose of the Board of Supervisors and how the decisions made by the board impacts the everyday lives of those living in Bremer County.
I have known Dean for over 30 years. I know that he is someone who deeply cares about his community and the people of Bremer County. I know that he will be a County Supervisor who will listen to your concerns and ideas in an effort to make the best possible decision on issues before the board. I encourage everyone to vote for Dean Mitchell for Bremer County Supervisor!
Bill Heckroth
Des Moines
Former state senator representing Bremer County