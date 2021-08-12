LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Enough is enough!
To the Editor:
The politicians keep talking about the national debt and that there is too much money in politics, but they do nothing about it. Nothing will be done unless the people say enough is enough. The politicians year after year increase the national debt without consequences. According to Google the population of the United States is 328.2 million. Our national debt according to Google is $23.3 trillion. Again, using Google, each US citizen owes $68,400. This debt will eventually be passed down to our children, grandchildren, etc. This is not acceptable!
The next question is who has created this unbelievable debt? I will give you one guess. It is the politicians, regardless of their party affiliation. Next question is who benefits from all the money in politics? The money goes to political ads that many times are not fact base. I contend the enormous amount of money going into politics benefit those entities that are selling the political ads. These entities include the news media, TV, newspapers, etc. These entities also do the polling which shows whether one candidate or the other is ahead in the polls. When they show the polls are close or lopsided it means the candidates need to spend more money in advertising to get their message out. Do these entities have a reason to keep the political races tight? You bet!
I am going to suggest that 20% of all political contributions be paid to reduce the national debt. This would include any nonprofit contribution to a political candidate or political advertising.
The monies would come out of the candidate’s campaign fund. At the end of the election 50% of the remaining monies in the candidate’s campaign fund would also go the pay down the national debt. No more people coming out of Washington millionaires.
My suggestions would take money out of politics and at the same time reduce the national debt. What do you think? Respond to rdlindell50@gmail.com.
Richard Lindell
Waverly