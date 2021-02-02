LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

At a loss over ‘school choice’ measure
To the Editor:
Starting in the early ‘80s, my wife and I enrolled our two sons at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, where each child completed pre-school through sixth grade. We did this not because of dissatisfaction with our public schools (in fact, I was employed by W-SR during this time), rather because we placed a high value on the faith-based curriculum offered by St. Paul’s.
We also knew this decision came with associated tuition costs, over and above the state taxes we were paying to support Iowa’s K-12 public school system. Our choices, our costs. Not a single thought of expecting public funds to support our personal choices.
With this as a background, I am at a loss to grasp the rationale currently being offered by Iowa House and Senate Republicans in their efforts to pass bills that promote “school choice” options. All of these options (i.e., vouchers, educational savings accounts) have one outcome in common: diverting public tax dollars for private school use.
I wonder how this proposed use of public tax dollars squares with other Republican Party tenets that call for reduced reliance on public assistance and shouldering more personal responsibility for one’s actions.
Should Iowa parents have schooling choices for their children? Of course, for a variety of appropriate reasons. Our children benefitted from our choices, and I would encourage other parents to consider theirs. I just ask Sen. Craig Johnson and Rep. Sandy Salmon to explain why my (our) taxes should be used to subsidize those choices.
Jim Janssen
Waverly
Republican policies are hypocritical
To the Editor:
I know this “anti-abortion/anti-birth control legislation: is “religion getting its nose into law.” They find Bible verses against “abortion,” but there’s nothing in the Bible to say “you cannot drive your machine as fast as it will go,” so they find nothing wrong with the murder and manslaughter that comes with it. The writers didn’t foresee a time when every traveler uses a deadly machine caple of killing “other” lives, which is something they couldn’t do with horse travel.
They pass anti-abortion, anti-birth control legislation, but they also vote for increased speed limits, ban on enforcement cameras, ease existing speed laws, because they get their election funding from Big Money/Big Business/Big Trucking and places that don’t want any law on the roads, because they think their “time, profits and schedule” are more important than the lives that get snuffed out from more speed.
They also want the death penalty, and they find nothing wrong with the police killing non-dangerous, non-attacking citizens, and nothing wrong with the cruelty being done to animals and birds. They’re pro-death. They’re only pro-birth, pro-religion. They’re the worst hypocrites I know of.
Herman Lenz
Sumner