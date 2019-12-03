LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

When I am president…
To the Editor:
When I am elected President of the United States, the first thing I am going to do is send a dinner invitation to the elected leaders of the major countries of the world.
My invitations would have only two conditions, there would be no political talk, no threatening talk, each must stand at the table by themselves and recite their names and ask that the rest of those invited call them by their first name.
The tables would be gorgeously set and soft quiet music would be played in the background which would be one piece of music recognized by each country. After the dinner a program would be introduced consisted of entertainers would be universally known and loved by all. Maybe Jack Daniels will be offered or champagne if desired.
The waitresses would be the most beautiful girls that the United states has such an abundance. Maybe, just maybe this might have some influence on world conditions. Why cant we get along? There is enough good to go around the whole world.
Maurice Campbell
Waverly