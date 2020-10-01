LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Democrats appreciate Wolf’s work
To the Editor:
This is a note of appreciation to Shelley Wolf and her team at the Bremer County Auditor’s Office for the hard work they are putting into preparation for the 2020 General Election.
Secretary of State Paul Pate also deserves acknowledgement for the accommodations his office has made to enable election officials to adjust to the COVID-19 situation at both the state and county levels.
In Bremer County, the addition of an absentee in-person voting location at 124 Second St. NE in Waverly will be a very helpful option for a lot of people. It will be open Monday through Friday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, plus two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31.
Shelley and her team are also trying to make sure voters have all the information they need about voting locations, times, deadlines, and ID requirements. They have graciously reviewed information we have developed for our voter registration and encouragement efforts for accuracy. There is clearly no effort to deprive any Bremer County voters of their right to vote; the opposite is true.
Unfortunately, that is not what people are hearing. We are regularly visiting with registered and potential voters who are concerned and uncertain about their ability to effectively cast a ballot. Whoever is putting out this garbage is really disrespecting our fellow citizens and making work harder for Shelley and her team and election officials throughout Iowa and the nation.
Al Charlson
Chair, Bremer County Democrats
Waverly
Salute to W-SR students efforts against racism
To the Editor:
Our thanks to Emma Seward and Luke Shover for taking steps to right the racial slurs that occurred at a high school baseball game in June.
What occurred does not match our hope for our community. We have great faith in the young people of Waverly-Shell Rock, and it was gratifying to read Anelia Dimitrova’s article Sept. 24 [Leaving a legacy of change, page A2] about Emma and Luke working to improve the school’s sportsmanship. We cheer your courage.
Steve and Elaine Main
Waverly
W-SR should honor Capt. Daniels
To the Editor:
In Brigette Wagoner’s opinion piece, she indicates the W-SR administrative team is engaged in an equity audit including “standards and curriculum” to “increase the likelihood that all students and staff feel safe, supported, and celebrated. …”
As we enter the last four weeks of a presidential election, there is a major discussion of a shift in U.S. education in establishing the teaching of patriotic values. The president’s party has long held the view that education policy is best determined at a state and local level. Waverly and the Waverly-Shell Rock public schools are in a unique position to examine and expand the communities civics and history curriculum as it relates to a part of Waverly’s own history of race relations.
I refer specifically to the 1955 case of Capt. Virgil A. Daniels, an Air Force captain who was stationed at a now defunct radar base outside of Waverly. Capt. Daniels sought housing in Waverly for his wife and three children and was rejected by tenants in a rental unit because they didn’t want to have Negroes as neighbors. He subsequently was able to find a house for his family on Second Avenue Southwest. He and his family ultimately received an apology from several Waverly citizens, including the Mayor and other civic leaders.
The Ford Foundation’s Fund for the Republic became aware of Capt. Daniels struggle with housing discrimination and Waverly was awarded a $10,000 grant for apologizing to Capt. Daniels. Life magazine sent a reporter and photographer to Waverly to document a Welcome to Waverly reception for the Daniels family. The events relating to Capt. Daniels were read into the Congressional Record by U.S. Sen. Edward Thye, R-Minn.
The $10,000 Ford Foundation Fund for the Republic grant has funded scholarships for Waverly-Shell Rock students. This is rich heartland American history from 65 years ago in Waverly, Iowa, which could provide a motherlode of data of a small midwestern towns response to race relations.
I know this part of Waverly’s history because it is a part of my history. In 1955, I was a 10-year-old neighbor of the Daniels family in Waverly, and the Daniels children were my playmates. Ten years later, in 1965, I received a scholarship from the proceeds of the Ford Foundation grant. What is an apology worth to Waverly in 1955? $10,000.
Juxtapose the events of 1955 with the events of the summer of 2020 when Jeremiah Chapman, a Black baseball player from Charles City, was taunted by racial epithets from Waverly-Shell Rock fans at a June 27 game. There are so many unanswered questions from Capt. Virgil Daniels’ story.
In which Waverly community foundation are the funds from the Ford Foundation currently housed? Has a scholarship from those funds ever been awarded to a person of color? Is the Waverly-Shell Rock public school system willing to re-examine and expand it’s civics curriculum to include an account of Capt. Virgil Daniels? Why did it take a Republican U.S. senator from Minnesota to read the story of Capt. Virgil Daniels into the Congressional Record? Would the Waverly foundation which currently houses the original $10,000 grant consider renaming a scholarship in honor of Capt. Virgil A. Daniels?
All fodder for thought, but it won’t happen if the notion of history is to deny the uncomfortable. History is a valuable tool in understanding ourselves as a nation. As George Santayana said, “If you don’t understand your history you are doomed to repeat it.”
Paulette Will
Minneapolis