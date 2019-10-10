Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Glaser knows financials

To the Editor:

Even though I don’t live in Ward 2, I would like to share my thoughts about candidate Kris Glaser. I first met Kris in January 2019 at a Cedar Valley Hospice Board of Directors meeting.

Kris has extensive financial experience and is definitely a numbers guy who pays attention to all the details. When he goes through his monthly updates he is concise, easy to understand and presents a myriad of details about many CVH projects he is involved with. Kris has a sense of humor while presenting the facts. He’s very open to questions and answers them so that even as a newbie I can understand.

Kris is very organized and stays on task so everyone hears the information without wasting their time. He is a good listener and works independently as well as interacting and collaborating with the other executive team members.

Kris Glaser defines himself as a servant leader. He treats others with respect and civility while being open to thoughts and ideas of others.

I believe Kris would be a great addition to the Waverly City Council. Please vote Nov. 5; it’s your chance to choose new leadership for our wonderful city.

Grant Jensen

Waverly

