LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Proud of W-SR 9U baseball
To the Editor:
I would like to recognize the 9U coaches, players and fans of W-SR-9U baseball.
All season, the fans, coaches and players have conducted themselves with outstanding sportsmanship while also making friends with other teams and sometimes their parents in the process.
While at state baseball this past weekend, we saw fans yell at umpires, get thrown out, coaches yell at players and umps and players from other teams taunting our pitchers. I am proud to say the W-SR 9U coaching staff rose above and held our players and themselves to a higher standard as did our fans from what I witnessed.
Sports can provide many things, but many times the lessons passed on to our kids are greater than the game itself which is why as coaches and fans, it’s important we don’t set the wrong example at these events for our kids. I was even lucky to participate in an impromptu football route running game at a hotel with my son, a few of his teammates and with some players from a humble team from Humboldt in which all the kids had a great time playing together.
So a big thank you goes out from this parent to the W-SR 9U coaches and fans for setting examples of what sportsmanship is for our kids this season. Go Go-Hawks!
Joshua Van Kley
Charles City
Inspired by Lewis funeral
To the Editor:
I am driven to send my thoughts in a few words and by doing so, state a desire that may interest you and fellow readers of our newspaper.
I finished viewing the entire John Lewis funeral tribute. From the beginning I was touched by the in-depth story of his life — told by a list of persons personally touched by who he was, what he did, amazed by his personal decisions, the courage he had, by the activities, actions, words and direction he shared with others. All because of his concern, love and desire to help others as he believed God meant for us to live with each other.
Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock opened and closed the service. Beautiful music filled the air and the time from one speaker to another. From family, friends, to congressional representatives, to four past presidents; three of which were present, and I was touched by each. Partly because of the history that was relieved that gave me a reminder of my personal situations in my life. In the ‘50s never was titled “ radicalism” by heart; as I write now, I realize my heart is beating harder and faster. Please give consideration of printing each tribute spoken as a tribute and educational-spiritual showing and reminding the reader of the importance of equality for everyone.
The printed topic may be shown as an offering of each speaker, as a column from the funeral tribute. One speaker, a president said we are a better noble country because of peaceful protesting as John Lewis endorsed. Each speaker commented on such and called it “good trouble,” A family member then wrote a song, “Good Trouble,” and the family then sang it (it should become very popular).
All speakers also encouraged and told how important it is to vote. They spoke how far we had come in our voting in this country· the FREEDOM for All to vote. It was suggested that our election day be given the status of an “American Holiday” on our calendars.
We all our individual need to loved and respected.
We also have our own decision to receive that love and respect by “choosing” to love each other respect and humanity. Don’t we all want that? Let’s be reminded of that with a weekly reminder in a column of tributes of lives dedicated to show/ teach/acknowledge the care for each other. Beginning with the offering stated by each of the speakers at the John Lewis funeral. Give each participant talk in a complete forum.
John Lewis, “What a story of a man’s life to hold dear.” His dedication to equality and humanity.
One of the former presidents ended by saying, “Do the work to let freedom ring.”
Patricia Van Auken
Frederika