LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hangartner thanks Ward 2 voters
To the Editor:
It all started that Tuesday morning towards the end of September. Walking up the street I had my 2-year-old, Raylan, in the stroller. Door to door we went collecting the 10 signatures necessary to get on the ballot.
I took a friendly approach. After all, we’re all humans under the sun first. Our mutual existence in Waverly’s Ward 2 is only a coincidence.
I find it remarkably challenging to talk about myself to strangers. Instead, what are your concerns with Waverly?
I learned plenty in that short walk. That was the point. To act as a sponge of citizen dialogue and form my positions from that.
Thank you for those interactions that make us neighbors. Thank you to those that supported me when their ballot was cast. I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to have my values, message, and person voted on.
Mike Hangartner
Former Ward 2 City Council candidate
Waverly
My issues with REAL ID law
To the Editor:
I have some questions about the gold star that is necessary on our drivers’ licenses.
So if that gold star is not on my drivers license, I can’t go on an airplane. How will I pay my taxes, get a new driver’s license, pay for tags for my car?
The information says I can’t go into a federal building without this star. Most people have a birth certificate and a marriage license, but some may not have a seal on them, and some people past a certain age may not even have a birth certificate.
What about the people that have been thru tornadoes or floods or other disasters and no longer have the paperwork to get that gold star.
Someone tell me why have we allowed this? This is just another form of discrimination.
Terry Dettmer
Waverly
Details of impeachment ‘interesting’
To the Editor:
What I have heard so far from the testimonies in the impeachment proceeding is that the President was interested in the investigations of corruption in Ukraine and of Burisma (company in Ukraine that was known to be corrupt). The Democrats and the News Media are promoting the idea that the investigation into Burisma is the same as saying the investigation is about the Bidens.
Why are the Democrats and New Media promoting this idea? It could be possible that Burisma is a corrupt company and the Bidens did nothing wrong. The Democrats and the News Media seem to be admitting that the Bidens where directly involved in the corruption of Burisma and needs to be investigated.
Recently Brennen (ex-CIA Director) was promoting the idea that Trump was behind the investigation of Russia meddling in the 2016 elections. Interesting! It has also been reported that the whistleblower was hand pick by Brennen for the position he was assigned to which was not in the Executive Branch.
Historically a whistleblower would be identified as a person working in the department of concern. Interesting! It has also been reported that the whistleblower had work with former Vice President Joe Biden and was a close friend of the son. Interesting!
Richard Lindell
Waverly