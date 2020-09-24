LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Former supervisor supports Kammeyer
To the Editor:
As a former member of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, I had the privilege of working with Ken Kammeyer for eight years. I found him to be hard-working and applied a lot of common sense when making decisions that came before the Board. First and foremost, he was and is truly dedicated to the citizens of his district, as well as the entire county.
I would encourage all voters in District 1 to support Ken Kammeyer in the Nov. 3 election.
Steven C. Rueter
Sumner