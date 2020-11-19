LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

How did everything spike?
To the Editor:
Anthony Fauci – along with almost the entire worldwide scientific community – was right when he predicted that this fall and winter would see a surge in the coronavirus pandemic. But, one has to wonder if there weren’t any other extenuating circumstances that made COVID cases skyrocket.
I can’t think of any type of super spreader event that’s happened in the last several weeks or so that would account for this increase. No, nothing comes to mind where maybe many, many millions of people gathered for a day all across America.
Let’s see?
Can’t place it.
Not there.
Can you?
Mike Leedom
Waverly