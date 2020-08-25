LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

How to vote during the pandemic
To the Editor:
Pat Coffey wrote an excellent piece, recently published in the Waverly newspapers, concerning voting in the upcoming election. She raised a whole host of questions about ways to vote absentee. I can’t answer all her concerns, but here is some information from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office that will help all voters wishing to get their ballots early and then get them back to the right place.
In normal times, voting on election day makes good sense. With the pandemic continuing, however, we are not currently living in normal times. That’s why there is such a surge in interest in absentee voting – which, contrary to information coming from the White House this summer, is legal, safe and effective.
The required information, listed below, goes onto a form available from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. The secretary of state has promised to mail out application form to all eligible voters, but if you don’t want to wait, you can download the form yourself and print it out. Go the Website sos.Iowa.gov. When you open the page, look on the right side for the section called “elections.”
If you’re not computer savvy, you can secure a form from the Bremer County Auditor’s Office. The office is on the first floor of the Bremer County Court House. A written application for a mailed absentee ballot must be received by the County Auditor no later than 5 p.m. 10 days before a General Election or 11 days before any other election.
In order to receive an absentee ballot, a registered voter must provide the following information:
Name; Date of birth; Iowa residential address; and one of the following: Voter Verification Number (ID Number); Iowa Driver’s License or Non-Operator ID Number; four our digit Voter PIN located on the voter’s Iowa Voter ID Card. (Any voter may request an Iowa Voter ID Card by contacting the Bremer County Auditor’s Office.)
Also required: The name or date of the election for which you are requesting an absentee ballot; your signature; phone number and/or email address in the event the County Auditor needs to confirm any information on the request form.
For those with additional questions about absentee voting, please contact the County Auditor’s office at the Bremer County Court House in Waverly.
One last thing. There is a lot at stake in this election. Turnout will be important and there is no good excuse for not voting on or before Nov. 3 – whether by absentee ballot or in person. If you’re considering voting by mail, do it as early as possible (if you intend to use the postal service). Please also be aware that you can also hand-deliver your completed ballot to the Bremer County Court House. There is a drop-box on site.
Why is it important to vote early? Because it guarantees that your ballot will be counted and that there won’t be postmark issues if the ballot arrives too late to count.
Mike Sherer
Waverly
No good Senate candidate
To the Editor:
A word of advice to Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield: Don’t waste any more money on TV commercials. Your sniping negative ads have already convinced us that neither of you deserves to be in the United States Senate.
Robert C. Gremmels
Waverly