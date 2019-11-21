LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Double J Wranglers
enjoyed trip to Eisenach
To the Editor:
The Double J Wranglers would like to thank our leaders and organizers Brian Pfaltzgraff and Sally Malcolm, Wartburg College, and the entire Eisenach Sister City group in Waverly for making our trip to Eisenach possible. This humble cowboy band was invited to participate in the Eisenach Cultural Exchange Festival.
Five of Eisenach’s six sister cities participated. The festival covered three very important historical dates. Nov. 9 was the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the opening of the borders. Nov. 10 was the date the Nazis burned all the Jewish synagogues in Germany. The Lord Mayor of Eisenach stated very eloquently how important and uplifting it was to have five countries join in the remembrance of that day and now can celebrate in peace.
The third day of importance was Nov. 11, Martin Luther’s birthday. They celebrated the influence of Luther’s Bible translation into German, which brought the villages of that time together and strengthened the country.
We were warmly welcomed by gracious host families and the organizing committee who made sure we were well fed and kept us abreast of each day’s schedule of performing and seeing their beloved city. As we interacted with the people of Eisenach, we learned of their resilience and courage to survive under Nazi and Russian control. During that time, all mention of Christ was stricken from their Bible and the Bible rewritten to focus on political propaganda. Christian artifacts not hidden by the people were destroyed. After the reunification of Germany, biblical text was quickly restored as was their freedom to worship. The people of Eisenach do not take their freedoms for granted. They understand the importance of protecting personal and religious freedoms.
The journey was a surprising awakening for us all. It is a journey we encourage all Waverly residents to investigate. Learn the wonderful story of how we became sister cities, read about Eisenach’s history, and if at all possible, travel to Eisenach to experience the culture, people and history first hand.
And by the way, it was our joy to find out the young adults in Eisenach love cowboy music! They joined in singing robustly and even called the Wranglers for an encore! Cowboy music was a perfect way to connect as Waverly ambassadors to Eisenach. Thank you for the opportunity to represent you.
Jim and Judy Meyer, Jim Gates, Dianne Ritter,
Larry and Margaret Wildeboer, and Claire Emerson
Double J Wranglers
Waverly