LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Remember Shell Rock when considering school facilities
To the Editor:
To the Waverly-Shell Rock school board and citizens of Waverly: Before any decisions are made concerning school facilities, I would hope you get out of your offices and meeting rooms, into your cars and spend an hour or two driving around Shell Rock. Shell Rock is alive and growing and needs their elementary school to remain in Shell Rock.
Butler Logistics Park is one mile outside of Shell Rock and home to the following:
1. Flint Hills Ethanol Plant: Invested $160 million in the facilities and have recently been upgraded to produce, from the byproduct of Ethanol, Nexpro Animal feed rations. Flint Hills employs 60 people.
2. Trinity Rail, a railcar maintenance facility: Invested $60 million on a 230 acre site in 2019, starting operation in late 2020 and expects to be employing over 260 people.
3. Zimpro Corporation Animal Health Products: Employs 36 people.
4. MidAmerican Coop: Is investing $270 million in a soybean crushing plant that will employ 50 to 60 people. As of this writing, there are two dozen earth moving machines doing site preparation.
5. Butler Intermodal Terminal: Midwest hub for global shippers started operations this summer and employs seven people with more to be added in the near future.
6. AMCOL: Invested $10 million producing molding material which is shipped throughout the Midwest.
Other businesses and amenities in Shell Rock include:
Menards Distribution Facility: Invested $4.2 million and employs 42 people.
Shell Rock Aquatic Center: A new pool project that is nearing completion and will be open in 2021.
City Hall and City Maintenance: Moved into a larger and newer building on Iowa Highway 3 to better serve the citizens of Shell Rock
EMT Services: Moved in to their new building to better serve Shell Rock and surrounding area.
Roling Ford: The largest Ford dealership in Butler and Bremer County.
Faith Lutheran Preschool and Child Care and Shell Rock Child Care: Two day care facilities in town which usually run at capacity.
Willow Tree Addition: Has recently started phase two of its new housing development on the south edge of town.
Little League Program: Severing both Shell Rock and Waverly youth. Waverly has no Little League program.
Fourth of July Celebration: The largest Fourth of July Celebration in Butler and Bremer County with 5,000 people coming to town for the parade and fireworks.
If ever a town deserves to keep its elementary school and truly be an equally important part of the Waverly-Shell Rock School District, it is Shell Rock.
Jim Meyer
Shell Rock
A holiday challenge
To the Editor:
For so many of us, the year 2020 is a year we will never forget! It is so easy to focus on all the negative events that have dominated the headlines and the day to day conversations.
Every day seems to bring another challenge or controversy. This stress can be exhausting and discouraging for any one of us, as well as for us as a whole.
However, this year has also given us countless opportunities for personal growth and community evolution.
2020 has provided numerous chances for us to become the best version of ourselves that we can be. If we look, we can witness large and small acts of kindness that transition our world into a better place to live. This is why I believe in the goodness of people and a shared desire for us all to live in peace together. For this, I am grateful.
During this Holiday Season of 2020, I am offering you this two-part challenge.
1) Find at least one thing, every day, for which to be grateful and consciously acknowledge it. Say it out loud, make a list, tell someone else, say a prayer – whatever feels right to you.
2) Look for ways you can be kind, patient, gentle, understanding and generous with everyone you meet each day – that includes the stranger you pass on the street, the driver that cuts you off in traffic, the neighbor who sees the world differently than you do and the family members and friends who love you, even when you don’t deserve it.
I have faith that as people accept this challenge and adopt this attitude of gratitude, we will create a world focused on peace, love and understanding.
Today, I am grateful for YOU!
Give thanks every day and have an amazing 2020 holiday season!
Rhonda Ruppert
Cresco, formerly of Waverly
Stop glorifying war
To the Editor:
War is wrong. Once more, we are past the part of the year when we celebrate our victories of war.
We watch movies where the heroes are the ones who killed the most enemies. We watch movies where the pilot can maneuver his aircraft to drop bombs at the designated spaces. We don’t talk about the 400,000 (mostly young ones) who were killed in World War ll. These are only the United Stares casualties. Never do we talk hear about how many lives were last from opposing forces, probably millions from England, France, Russia, Germany, Italy and lesser countries.
Never do we talk about the loneliness that each service man feels at one time or another. Never do we talk about sitting at the fan tail of our ship. Our only companion a 5-inch gun, watching the phosphorous from the ocean water being brought to the surface by the screes of the ship. Incidents, as these, and many many more are not featured in movies or books. War is wrong. There has to be a better way. I am not what would be recognized as an out of the ordinary religious person but I do read the bible.
From the birth of man until the present the Bible talks about war. This is wrong and should not be widely talked about. When I question some of the things that are in the Bible the answer is almost always the same. “It is God’s will.” Ministry should be talking more about sharing.
Maurice Campbell
Waverly