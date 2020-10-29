LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Johnson projects himself onto Egli
To the Editor:
As our election season comes to a close, Pam Egli’s opponent has implied in a radio ad and stated in a mail piece that she will defund the police if elected. What makes it ironic is the voting record of her incumbent opponent in this senate race who has claimed to have opposed proposals to defund police. The following is his voting record in the Iowa Senate:
He voted for cuts to the Department of Public Safety and probation and parole oﬃcers. In Senate ﬁle 130, the Republicans voted to cut the department by $1 million and the Dept of Corrections by $5.5 million SF 130, Jan 30, 2017, SJ 281)
He voted to cut Funding for community corrections, which provides probation and parole oﬃcers, was cut by over $900,000.
He voted to tie the hands of local governments in their budget procedures (Senate ﬁle 634, April 24, 2019, SJ1102), making it harder for local governments to fund police and sheriﬀ departments.
He cut the budgets of social services that could provide mental health and other emergency services instead of law enforcement oﬃcers. That hurts law enforcement, too.
These are facts that can be checked out. Remember also, this was all done well before the pandemic emergency. This letter is to share information. People who spend time in the senate also are answerable to their constituents for their votes. Ads can be misleading. His votes in the Iowa Senate count and so do ours.
Vote for Pam Egli, Iowa Senate District 32.
Gene Ficken
Former State Representative
Independence
Trump, GOP politicized COVID-19, SCOTUS
To the Editor:
COVID-19 cases and deaths are increasing at a terrible rate, but President Trump says, “We’re rounding the bend, and it’s going away.” Just like he said, “Climate change is just a hoax.”
It’s common for the religious extremists to deny the facts, evidence and reality. I’m for “religion” except 1. when it blocks out the ability to reason and see the evidence, and 2. when they force their old, archaic, oppressive standards and taboos into law and onto everyone else. They don’t want to admit that human activity and very kind of pollution is causing climate change, because they don’t want to admit that birth control is necessary.
This is not to say that President Trump is a “religious extremist,” but he is pressured by them, and he wants their votes.
The Republicans have effectively politicized/Republicanized the U.S. Supreme Court by changing the long-standing rule that it required a 60% vote to approve a new judge to the court, to only requiring a 50% vote in the Senate, so they could get their favorites in. Also by refusing a Democratic nominee in 2016, saying we cannot seat a new judge during an election year, but then changing that rule this year because it’s a Republican nominee.
I hope the Democrats win the election, and then “stack the court with more Democrat nominees.” It would only be “fair.”
Herman Lenz
Sumner
ACA doesn’t prevent tax dollars for abortions
To the Editor:
The Obama-Biden Administration’s (January 2009-January 2017) signature achievement, “Obama-scare” [Note: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 is the official name], contained no specific language to block the law from being used to pay for abortifacients or abortions. That administration eventually struck a deal to ban federal funding from being used for abortions, but did not bar the use of taxpayer money at the state level.
“Obama-scare” sought to require religious organizations to cover the cost of contraceptives, sterilizations and abortifacients, which are contrary to their religious beliefs. Then Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. objected to the mandate, but claimed during his 2012 vice presidential debate that it would not force Catholic health care providers to be a vehicle to “get contraception in any insurance policy they provide.”
Both Hobby Lobby and the Little Sisters of the Poor were forced to take their cases to the U.S. Supreme Court to push back, and presidential candidate Biden now calls for reimposing the contraceptive mandate into its pre-Hobby Lobby ruling state.
The Obama Administration did not include a religious exemption in the rules requiring health care providers to treat gender dysphoria, and left open the possibility the regulation could be used to force medical providers and hospitals to perform abortions. After the Trump Administration rescinded that rule, presidential candidate Biden said President Donald Trump must be defeated.
Biden is unfit to be president of our republic.
Roger Smith
Waterloo
Froyum shows up
To the Editor:
Before campaigning started, Carissa Froyum contacted me about the work being done by #UpgradeMedicaid, an amazing group of disabled advocates and allies I’m affiliated with. That alone won my vote.
I want leadership that shows up for their community.
There is still a lot of bias when it comes to the disability community. It seems many elected officials see us just as a cost, which is unfortunate because the current government keeps allowing the Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) to cut our care, which in turn, is costing the system more.
Carissa sees that we are a community that should be invested in. We want to be productive and have relationships with our family and friends rather than them having to be caregivers because the current system doesn’t respect care work enough to give them a living wage.
We need elected officials that will show up for all of us. Carissa is that leader.
Please honor our community with you vote for Carissa Froyum.
Jennifer Wolff
Disabled Occupational Therapist and Organizer
Waverly