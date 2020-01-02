LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank you to my friend Dave
To the Editor:
Dave was much more than an employee to me. A few years ago when my girlfriend and I broke up, I was looking for someone to work for me so I could continue spending time with her son.
Dave respected so much that I wanted to spend time with him that he selfless offered to work whenever I needed him making it his top priority. I can never thank Dave enough for the time he worked for me.
He will be greatly missed.
Tyson Beach
Waverly
It’s not the ‘greatest economy ever’
To the Editor:
Today again, one of our politicians saying we now have the greatest economy ever. Employment is at its lowest rate ever.
Some of these remarks are confusing for me. I thought the greatest economy ever was when I was working as an electrician and my wages supported our family and we were able to save enough money for a down payment on an old but good house. An individual financed the purchase of this home at the suggestion made to them for our insurance agent. No bank was involved.
I thought the economy was the best when Rosalene did not work away from the home. She kept the house, did the laundry, fixed the meals, but most of all she was home when our kids came home from school.
Our kids were not raised by someone or an institution that looked after a number of children as a way to make a living. Our children have grown up to be intelligent, caring good people. I feel their stat in life contributed to a fine adulthood. That was when the economy was good.
Quite often I will talk to some of the young women here where I live. We talk about their children, how old they are, do they go to school yet and quite often the young women will show me pictures of the beloved kids. Almost always I will ask who takes care of your kids while you are working. Sometimes grandma’s are helping but in most cases their kids are being raised by a stranger that does it for an income.
Then most generally I will ask the young ladies if they have to work. Almost always the answer is yes. They have to work if their family is to have a decent living. Dad’s job does not provide enough income to raise his family.
Is this a great economy?
When I tell the young people that I thought it is wrong for mothers to leave their children when the babies are about 4 months or younger the standard reply is that things cost a lot more now than they ever used to and they must work.
Is this a great economy?
Yes, everything costs a lot more than it used too but none of the members of congress seems to be making a realistic effort to make the bread winners wages sufficient to care for his family.
Is this a great economy?
Maurice Campbell
Waverly