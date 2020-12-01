LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What happened to us?
To the Editor:
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States if America and to the Republic for which it stands. One nation under God with liberty and justice for all.
In a recent Des Moines Register was an article concerning athletes' right to make a choice to stand fully straight and upright with their hands over their heart when the national Anthem is played, or to kneel in protest.
What in the world has happened? Do we no longer teach our children that ours is the greatest country on earth? And that our flag and the national Anthem are a reflection of the birth of our country, and that our early ancestors fought the Revolutionary war so that our great country was formed. Do we not teach our children that our country has defended itself from any attempts to overrun us or to alter the ways in which we run our government. Or to alter the ways that are used to show the love of our country. Do we no longer teach our children that 400,000 (four hundred thousand) young men sacrificed their lives to preserve our way of life and love of our country during World War II .
Do we no longer teach that 6,300 men died during the Vietnam war so that some sadistic and immoral could attempt to impress our young people that our way of life is wrong.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor with the ultimate goal that eventually their forces would be able to invade and occupy our West Coast and gradually assume control of our country. Japan had over run a large portion of China and most of the island countries in the Pacific. Dec. 7 happens to be Sunday. On Dec. 8, our country began to arm and plan to protect what is ours. Enlistment centers were open and there were long lines of young men volunteering to become a soldier, a sailor, a Marine or to help in any that they could to protect our great country and to preserve our way of life. Now some college and professional sports teams have decided that they way to call attention to supposed segregation and abuse of some of these team members is to ignore and defame the symbols of our great country and now to take a vote whether to further show a lack of love and protection or our country. If some have been abuse or neglected, corrective actions should be taken but the symbols of our country should not be used as a way to correct any problems. Patriotism is not something that all of us should have felt on our own or taught to us in school and church.
What in the world happened?
Maurice Campbell
World War II Veteran
Waverly
2020 election needs audit
To the Editor:
To ensure the legitimacy of any outcome, the 2020 election cannot be certified by state legislatures unless we know it was honest, and the only way to do that is to verify the outcome with a complete election audit to ensure only eligible, registered voters voted and then statewide recounts.
In Pennsylvania and other battleground states, poll watchers were not allowed to challenge absentee, mail-in ballots, rendering the counting illegal under state laws. According to President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, speaking at a press conference Nov. 7, “Even when a court order was obtained to allow the Republican inspectors to get 6 feet closer, they moved the people counting the ballots 6 further feet away. It’s really simple. If you have nothing to hide with these mail-in ballots, you allow inspection. ... Here, which is a much more insecure method of voting, no Republican got a chance to look at that ballot. ... Not a single one.”
It is standard procedure and yet, in major cities run by Democrats across the country in critical battleground states, Republican poll watchers were prevented from doing their jobs. Now, state legislatures, governors and secretaries of state must do their jobs to ensure the legitimacy of the election with an audit to ensure any new administration the legitimacy that holds America together.
Michele Green
Cedar Falls