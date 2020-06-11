LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Kneeling during the National Anthem
To the Editor:
As a result of the senseless racial killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the subject of kneeling during the National Anthem is back in the news (with Drew Brees and LeBron James making comments). I fully support the movement of Black Lives Matter along with all lives. The justice system needs to be reviewed along with law enforcement procedures.
I have a problem with kneeling during the National Anthem. The National Anthem has been a driving force that says we are all Americans and are united in supporting our country and flag. I have had two uncles who served in the military during World War II and the Korean War. When the anthem is played, I think of my two uncles, and two classmates that lost their lives during Vietnam. I am also a Vietnam veteran.
As some have said, the kneeling was meant to unify us all in support of Black Lives Matter and not meant to reflect negatively against the flag and country. I will take that as was the purpose. Why then was the kneeling during the National Anthem done? Instead of unifying us, it has divided us.
What if we all respect the National Anthem and flag and after the playing, the players kneel for 2 minutes at the 50-yard line, mid-court or at home plate? The audience could show support by remaining silent. We could do this at the high school level, the college level and during professional sports. That would help in unifying everybody in a way to show our support for our country and Black Lives Matter and the memory of George Floyd.
This would get the attention of our leaders to make changes to insure equal justice for everyone and the changes to law enforcement that is badly needed. I truly believe that everyone in America would be supportive.
Richard Lindell
Waverly
Police, deputies help make Waverly great
To the Editor:
To the City of Waverly Police Department and Bremer County Sheriff’s Office:
Thanks to each of you for all you do to help make Waverly a great place to live and work and raise a family. My family and I are appreciative of all your efforts. Keep up the good work.
Mitch Roose
Waverly