LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

On the campaign trail with Pam Egli
To the Editor:
It has been a privilege to be a volunteer on Pam Egli’s campaign team while she is running for the Iowa Senate seat currently held by Craig Johnson. As her campaign coordinator, I have worked with Pam on various facets of her campaign and have spent a lot of time with her in zoom meetings, on the phone, in townhall meetings at community parks and traveling through Iowa District 32. You get to know a person quite well when you work with them every day. Let me tell you what I have learned.
Pam listens. Pam observes. Pam learns. Pam leads. Pam cares.
I didn’t really know Pam before I started on this journey with her. I knew who she was and knew she was well respected in the community. Now I can tell you so much more. Pam is the type of person you want to have as a friend. You want her to teach your children. And you should definitely want her to represent you in Des Moines! Pam will have your best interests in mind. She will listen to you and do research on topics of concern. Her experience as both president and chief contract negotiator of the local teacher’s association has shown that she is not only a natural leader, but that she knows how to work with people to find common ground to reach good decisions. This is the kind of leader we need in the Iowa Senate.
Vote for Pam Egli for Iowa Senate District 32. You will be glad you did!
Debbe Baker
Pam Egli for Senate
Campaign Coordinator
Waverly
What you see with Egli is what you get
To the Editor:
Pam Egli is running for the Iowa Senate Seat for District 32, and I am going to vote for her!! With Pam, what you see is what you get. Pam is not afraid to speak what she feels on an issue. She will not say something just because she thinks that is what a person wants to hear. Even if she disagrees with you, Pam will listen while you speak your opinions, without mocking you. She is not an impulsive person . Pam will listen to both sides of an issue, gather the facts, and then decide how she feels.
I have known Pam Egli for many years. She was my daughter’s second grade teacher. Not only is Pam dedicated to education, she is dedicated to her students and their families. She believes that teachers should have a say in any Issues and laws that pertain to the education of our children.
Pam Is a hard worker. She puts her heart and soul into anything she is involved in. Not only does she volunteer in the community, she is very involved in the church that we both attend. Pam is a very caring individual who will do her best to represent all of us in the Iowa Senate!!
Donna Andreessen
Waverly
Motivated legislators act quickly
To the Editor:
As one who regularly attends legislative forums. I can’t help but to notice how long activists need to press legislators to address their concerns. When coronavirus concerns caused suspension of the legislature, we saw just how fast the legislature could act when motivated.
In the final days of the legislative session, elected officials slipped through a third version of Ag Gag 3.0 legislation. Ag Gag bills seek to silence whistleblowers form documenting conditions in industrial factory farms and slaughterhouses affecting working conditions, animals’ cruelty and food safety by criminalizing undercover investigations.
Such bills are usually defeated in legislatures or ruled unconstitutional. Iowa Republicans’ first Ag Gag legislation was ruled unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds in January 2019. The republicans second attempt at Ag Gag 2.0 is currently on hold in while constitutional challenge works its way through the courts.
Not surprising, both the elected officials who championed and pushed this Ag-Gag legislation are factory farm owners. It’s too bad they can’t muster the same ambition and motivation to address constituents concerns with similar zeal.
For all these reasons and more that’s why I support the ethics complaint filed by Iowa CCI against both Rozenboom and Paustian. Enough is enough, it’s time to work for the people not personal or corporate interest.
Kay Pence
Eldridge
Iowa Citizens for Community
Improvement member
Editor’s note: Waverly Newspapers will continue to publish letters to the editor supporting any candidate at any level through the Oct. 29 edition. We will accept the letters through 4 p.m. Oct. 27.