LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We need to be armed
To the Editor:
Well-armed, well-trained, law-abiding individuals would not want one’s options limited to magazines (or weapons) that someone else believes one needs when not present to judge criminals’ firepower or intent, and law enforcement officers are minutes away.
Why counsel people disarmed when cannot even prevent ones who stand out in a crowd? Nicolas Cruz bought his firearm through an FFL.
Adam Lanza was under the influence of psychotropic drugs, everyone knew it, but no one bothered to say anything. Why? Because he was a kid. Not a mass murderer. We do not expect kids to turn into mass murderers between breakfast and first period.
NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System) needs cooperation from other existing states and agencies — ones who are supposed to operate under the full faith and credit concept in the U.S. Constitution.
What is the purpose of Obama’s PROMISE program? Enforcement agencies instructed to stand down for political agenda purposes to show statistics that reflect a different picture than the reality in school. Nicolas Cruz was identified as a threat long before he committed a felony.
Red flag laws are an affront to our Constitution and Bill of Rights. It is abundantly clear the Democrats do not understand the differences between commonly owned firearms vs. “assault weapons/military-style semi-automatic weapons.”
Banning firearms and their accessories are about control and power period.
Barbara Clemen
Clarksville