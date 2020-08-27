LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mail in voting versus absentee voting
To the Editor:
What is the big deal? It turns out there is a big difference. It is called verification.
Let’s first look at how traditional voting works when going to the polls. As a voter, we show up at the polls and you and your address are verified against the voting record. This system verifies who you are and what your current address is against what is shown on the voting record.
In absentee voting, you send a form showing your name and current address requesting a voting ballot. The ballot is then sent to you at the address that you have shown on the form for absentee voting. The address you have provided is also check against the voting record for possible changes.
In mail-in voting, the ballots are automatically sent to the address shown on the voting records. To me, this is skipping a very important part of the voting system. There is no verification of who you are and your address as is being done with traditional voting and absentee voting.
Some may say that after the mail in votes are received, they are verified against the voting record. But if the form is sent out to the address on the voting record, what are they checking for? It just doesn’t make sense and delays the reporting of votes! Are they verifying the name and address that was originally sent to them? Anybody could get the mail and use the same name and address that was sent to them.
Richard Lindell
Waverly